Pieridae Announces Closing of Equity Rights Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced equity rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) to eligible holders of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) of record at the close of business on September 9, 2024. The Rights Offering expired at 3:00 p.m. MDT on October 2, 2024, with the rights trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “PEA.RT” and having been de-listed on that date.

At closing, Pieridae issued an aggregate of 118,476,306 Common Shares pursuant to the Rights Offering and the Standby Commitment (as described below) at a price of $0.2448 per Common Share (the “Subscription Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $29 million. Following closing, Pieridae has 290,387,642 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Rights Offering resulted in 37,818,913 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of rights under the basic subscription privilege and 61,251,034 Common Shares issued under the additional subscription privilege, for a total of 99,069,947 Common Shares issued to shareholders pursuant to the Rights Offering.

As previously announced, in connection with the Rights Offering, the Company entered into a standby purchase agreement (the “Standby Purchase Agreement”) with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”), an existing shareholder of Pieridae, pursuant to which AIMCo agreed to fully exercise its basic subscription privilege under the Rights Offering and to purchase up to an additional 77,625,434 Common Shares not otherwise subscribed for under the Rights Offering (the “Standby Commitment”). In addition to fully exercising its basic subscription privilege for 24,498,749 Common Shares and its additional subscription privilege for 58,219,075 Common Shares, AIMCo acquired 19,406,359 Common Shares pursuant to the Standby Commitment. Following closing of the Rights Offering, AIMCo owns approximately 47% of Pieridae’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. Shareholder approval was not required in respect of AIMCo becoming a control person of Pieridae because it acquired Common Shares in accordance with the rights offering exemption under Section 2.1 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, and because the Subscription Price was at a “significant discount” to the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX on August 26, 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Rights Offering.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, insiders of Pieridae, including AIMCo, acquired 25,900,176 Common Shares under the basic subscription privilege and 59,879,790 Common Shares under the additional subscription privilege. To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, no person that was not an insider of the Company before the Rights Offering became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering.

Pieridae intends to use the aggregate net proceeds from the Rights Offering and Standby Commitment to repay indebtedness, for working capital and general corporate purposes, and to fund certain value-accretive optimization projects.

“We are very pleased with the results of the Rights Offering and the Standby Commitment, which resulted in approximately $29 million equity proceeds for the Company. This is a strong endorsement by participating Pieridae shareholders in favour of our E&P and midstream strategy”, commented Darcy Reding, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pursuant to the terms of the Standby Purchase Agreement, Pieridae has also entered into an investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”) and a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with AIMCo, each effective as of the date hereof. Copies of the Investor Rights Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement will be made available under Pieridae’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Details of the Rights Offering and the Standby Commitment are set out in Pieridae’s Rights Offering notice and Rights Offering circular (the “Circular”), which are available under Pieridae’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There are no selling fees or commissions payable in connection with the Rights Offering. There is no fee payable to AIMCo in respect of the Standby Commitment; however, the Company has agreed to pay the reasonable out-of-pocket costs and expenses incurred by AIMCo in connection with the Standby Purchase Agreement and the Rights Offering.

Peters & Co. Limited acted as exclusive financial advisor to Pieridae with respect to the Rights Offering. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as Pieridae’s legal advisor.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, natural gas liquids, condensate, and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills and adjacent areas in Alberta and in northeast British Columbia. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s Common Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations investors@pieridaeenergy.com

