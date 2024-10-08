American Indian College Fund Celebrates National Transfer Student Week

Denver, Colo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey of transfer students conducted by the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) found that 75% of participating transfer students had not met with a staff or faculty member, or did not know who they could meet with at their current college to help them navigate the transfer process. In an effort to better support these and future transfer students, the College Fund is participating in National Student Transfer Week organized by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students. The theme for this year’s National Student Transfer Week is “Unlocking Potential: Keys to the Transfer Journey” and has two key objectives: to celebrate the transfer student experience and enhance institutional support. To honor this theme, the College Fund is highlighting the work of tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) to support their transfer students, offering tips and advice for those considering transfer, and hosting two webinars to support transfer success.

To create awareness about how to successfully transfer to a college or university, with opportunities to hear from other Native students who have navigated the process, the American Indian College Fund will host two webinars: Transfer 101 and a Transfer Student Experience panel. Participants will also have access to a transfer process toolbox online. The College Fund is also creating awareness of transfer activities at TCUs by providing $2000 to institutions to assist transfer students by hosting on-campus events, augmenting transfer student resources, or compensating potential transfer student site visits.

Register for the free events online by October 10 to be entered in a virtual raffle using the following links.

Transfer 101 Webinar – Tuesday, October 22, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. MDT

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dAGgCBIlRja9EKVtFkGXJQ#/registration

Transfer Student Experience Panel – Thursday, October 24, from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. MDT

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMscuioqTMjHtzRkVnNCAVoWEr6ExhaHc4e#/registration

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20,579 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 33 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Photo : From Left to Right: Elizabeth Crumm (Wichita and Affiliated Tribes [Wichita, Keechi, Waco, and Tawakonie]), Deanna Teller (Navajo Nation), Cherish GrassRope (Lower Brule Sioux Tribe of the Lower Brule Reservation), Lisa Aimsback (Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana), Tasheena Egan (Navajo Nation), Annalise Guthrie (Cherokee Nation), Bridgette Hoshont’omba (Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma), Promise Mace (Santee Sioux Nation), and Krista Goodluck (Navajo Nation)

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Attachment