ELAN INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Elanco Animal Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) securities between November 7, 2023 and June 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until December 6, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit. Captioned Barpar v. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, No. 24-cv-02912 (D. Md.), the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit charges Elanco Animal and certain of Elanco Animal’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-elanco-animal-health-incorporated-class-action-lawsuit-elan.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Elanco Animal is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. Elanco Animal is developing Zenrelia, a “safe, highly effective, and convenient” once-daily oral Janus kinase inhibitor for canine dermatology, and Credelio Quattro, a broad spectrum parasiticide product for dogs.

The Elanco Animal class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than Elanco Animal had led investors to believe; and (ii) Elanco Animal was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro.

The Elanco Animal class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 27, 2024, Elanco Animal revealed that it expected the U.S. label for Zenrelia to include a boxed warning on safety “based on the outcome of a trial with unvaccinated dogs dosed at 3x the label dose,” which Elanco Animal believed would “slow the product adoption curve in the U.S.” and initially limit the number of expected treatment days – i.e., the number of days Zenrelia can safely be administered to vaccinated dogs – by approximately 25%. Elanco Animal also disclosed that it was now expecting Zenrelia to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, and that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Elanco Animal stock fell by more than 20%, according to the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Elanco Animal securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Elanco Animal class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com