MIMEDX Points to The New York Times Article on the Vast Benefits of Placental Tissue

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today highlighted the publication of a feature article on placental allografts for patients with hard-to-heal, acute and chronic wounds, which was published in today’s New York Times: “Her Face Was Unrecognizable After an Explosion. A Placenta Restored It.”



The author underscored the benefits of placental allografts for a variety of wound care and surgical procedures and brought attention to the largely unknown opportunity for a mother to donate her nutrient rich placenta after a healthy C-section delivery. MIMEDX uses this source material to produce the majority of its product offerings today.

Commenting on the article, Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We were delighted to see attention called to this area of patient care and to contribute to this important piece. While MIMEDX is not mentioned by name, two individuals from our “Patient Story” series, Marcella and Phyllis, are prominently featured in the article, showcasing their remarkable recoveries. In both cases our products played a central role.”

Mr. Capper concluded, “We believe this article and the recently-published Nature – Scientific Reports publication will increase awareness about the unique scientific properties and growing clinical use of placental-derived products to treat patients with chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.”

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com