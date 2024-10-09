SATO places second in the Vastuullinen kesäduuni (Responsible summer job) competition

SATO Corporation, Press release, 9th Oct 2024 at 10:00 am

SATO, one of Finland's largest housing providers, participated in Oikotie's Vastuullinen kesäduuni competition for the first time and placed second in its category. This achievement highlights SATO's consistent efforts to foster a positive employee experience. "I received support for my tasks, felt welcome, and was never left alone at any point," says Matleena Ahoranta, reflecting on her summer work experience.

This year, SATO entered the Oikotie Responsible Summer Job 2024 competition for the first time and secured second place in the large organisations category. The award recognised SATO's consistently high performance across all areas of the summer work experience. SATO's responsibility index was remarkably high, scoring 4.76 on a scale of 1 to 5. The company received its highest marks in the application process and overall satisfaction, and it also performed well in other competition areas. A total of 49 organisations participated in the large organisations category.

For SATO, it is important that summer employees are warmly welcomed, receive thorough onboarding, and have opportunities to learn new skills in their roles, as well as about business and working life during the summer. At the same time, permanent SATO employees can gain fresh perspectives from their younger colleagues.

"Our employees are one of the cornerstones of our strategy. We have continuously developed the employee experience, and recently, we have focused particularly on recruitment and onboarding processes, which is reflected in these results," says Johanna Koramo, VP from SATO’s HR. "A special thanks for this great ranking goes to our supervisors, the specialist responsible for recruiting and onboarding the summer workers, and of course, all SATO employees who have embraced the young summer workers as a close part of our community."

Feeling welcome from day one

This past summer, SATO employed young talents in roles such as Sales Negotiators, Customer Service Specialists, housing services, marketing, and in property maintenance as House Experts. In 2024, SATO hired a total of 29 summer employees.

One of the selected summer workers was Matleena Ahoranta, a master's student in Film and Television Studies at the University of Helsinki. She praises her summer employer for the warm welcome and presence in day-to-day work.

"At the beginning, I was given enough time to learn new things, and I always received support when needed. I felt welcome and was never left alone," says Ahoranta, who worked in marketing and communications. During the summer, she was able to take on diverse and responsible tasks, which will be beneficial for her future career.

"SATO has a relaxed and open work atmosphere. Conversations with my supervisor and clear instructions helped me better understand my tasks. Regular check-ins ensured a positive and safe feeling within the team," Ahoranta describes.

Recruitment for future summer workers starts at the beginning of the year

SATO adheres to responsible working life principles and offers roles where summer employees can learn and develop. In the summer of 2024, SATO hired the largest number of summer SATO House Experts, who, together with maintenance companies, help maintain the comfort and upkeep of SATO’s residential buildings. Recruitment for summer jobs in 2025 will begin at the end of January.

"Planning for the upcoming season will begin soon, and we hope to once again receive a diverse group of applicants," Koramo summarises.





For more information, please contact:

Johanna Koramo, VP, Human Resources, p. +358 201 34 4083, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en