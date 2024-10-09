Nexans is launching a unique cable recycling and recovery service in France and Europe: CABLELOOP

Nexans, focusing on the circular economy, is launching a unique cable recycling and recovery service in France and Europe: CABLELOOP

Nexans is stepping up its recycling strategy to support the energy transition and address the growing copper shortage.

This necessary transformation is creating an opportunity for Nexans to set itself apart in the sector by leveraging its unique capabilities and agility.

The company is launching its turnkey CableLoop service: collecting installation cable off-cuts and transporting them to the recycling centre, and then transforming the waste into recycled raw materials.

A pioneer in electrification, the Group aims to use a minimum of 30% recycled copper in the manufacturing of its cables by 2030.

Paris, October 9, 2024 – At a time when demand for electricity is set to increase by 35% by 2050, and the world is heading for a risk of shortages of raw materials – including copper, Nexans is strengthening its key role as a player in the circular economy to speed up the energy and climate transition.



By actively investing in the recycling of non-ferrous metals, Nexans is promoting the creation of a sustainable cycle geared towards decarbonized energy: extended life cycles, reuse and recycling will contribute to a circular economy, reducing the use of virgin resources and lowering the carbon footprint created by the electrification of our activities.

Nexans already recycles over 40,000 metric tons of its own production waste every year. In Europe, this cable sorting and recovery process is partly carried out through the RecyCâbles joint venture created with Suez in Noyelles-Godault (northwestern France). As well as guaranteeing product traceability, local processing avoids the need to export large quantities of waste from France.

End-to-end recovery of cable for clients and partners

With 60 years' experience in recycling cable waste, Nexans is stepping up its circular economy strategy and is launching CableLoop, a unique recycling and recovery service for cable offcuts.

Nexans buys used cables – end of construction site electrical wires or obsolete industrial cables, and transforms them into valuable, infinitely reusable resources for its partners, customers, suppliers and the cable industry.

Two versions of the service are available:

CABLELOOP Enterprises: the service for companies via on-site collection

the service for companies via on-site collection CABLELOOP Professionals: a new service offered by specialized distributors, for professional customers and electricians who can return their used cables to their branch.

With these new recycling loops, Nexans aims to collect more than 800 metric tons of used cables by 2025 and to expand this circular model by developing waste collection and recovery from the industrial ecosystem and from its electrical equipment installation and distribution partners in France and Europe1. Nexans will offer tailor-made logistics solutions and simplified, autonomous waste management on a 24-hour web platform together with traceability of the entire chain of operations.

Today's waste is tomorrow's growth

Guillaume Teixeira, Managing Director of Nexans France points out: "Nexans has been aware of the looming copper shortage for many years now, and has been warning of the consequences. Our strategy incorporates circularity, an essential response to resource scarcity. Electrifying the future expresses Nexans' conviction not only in terms of innovation but also, and above all, in creating a responsible and sustainable ecosystem for our partners, customers and employees."

In the words of three clients:

Cécile Sannino, Equans Procurements Officer France, comments: "Since 2020 we have been working in partnership with Nexans to take back our cable offcuts from construction sites and branches, reflecting our commitment to promoting the circular economy in response to growing customer demand. The recycling service provided by Nexans allows us to add value to our waste by giving it a second life."

Thomas Moreau, CEO Rexel France, explains: "We have set up a partnership with Nexans to take back cable offcuts from our warehouse, reflecting our strategy to promote the circular economy, and to meet the expectations of our installer customers."

Olivier Cianelli, Sales Director of Sonepar France, added: "The scrap cable recovery service offered with Nexans enables us to enrich the range of services provided by our branch network, to recycle our waste and help strengthen our employees’ commitment. This approach is virtuous on all levels: environmental, economic and social.”

Partnerships to promote the circular economy

Nexans is also a founding member of Valobat, an eco-organization made up of nearly 50 leading Building Products and Materials (BPM) manufacturing companies, committed to the management of construction sector waste and now in the circular economy. Nexans also works with suppliers committed to producing, among other things, low-carbon PE/PVC and aluminum made from recycled raw materials or using decarbonized energy.

Watch the CABLELOOP Enterprises video to find out more

1 Germany, Belgium, Spain and Italy. Other European countries on request.

