Mary Josephs to Moderate Panel at Conscious Capitalism 2024 CEO Summit

Chicago, IL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder & CEO, Verit Advisors® will moderate a panel at the Conscious Capitalism CEO Summit in Austin, TX on October 23, 2024.

This event is a premier invite-only experience for CEOs, Founders, and Presidents who want to build strong profitable businesses with “Conscious Leadership”.

“Employee Ownership” has been long admired for strong culture, conscious leadership and excellent performance. Joining Mary will be Chris Adee, CEO of Owners Edge, Inc., and Trey Winthrop, CEO of Bob's Red Mill to discuss how businesses can align purpose, profit, and people in ways that benefit all stakeholders. The panel will begin at 10:15 AM.

Mary Josephs commented, “Recently, I’ve seen a groundswell of interest in more conscious and purpose-driven approaches to business. These movements share a commitment to a more holistic view of business that recognizes the interdependence of financial success, employee well-being, community impact, stewardship.” You can read more of Mary’s thoughts on her newest blog “ESOPs and the Growing Movement Toward Purposeful Business.”

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has over three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction and Performance Contracting, among others. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019.

About Verit Advisors®

Verit Advisors, founded by Mary in 2009, unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric focus, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, M&A,valuation services, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

About Conscious Capitalism 2024 CEO Summit

The CEO summit was started in 2008 with the goal is to support the development of sustainable, ethical businesses that empower all stakeholders to thrive, creating a world where freedom, prosperity, and compassion take center-stage. The event is October 22-24, 2024 in Austin, TX. For more information.