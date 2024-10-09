Springbig Launches Innovative MP5 Messaging Feature with Remarkable Beta Test Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig , the leading provider of loyalty and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its transformative MP5 messaging feature. This innovative tool allows retailers to create and deliver engaging, personalized, full-screen interactive videos via SMS and push notifications, redefining how retailers communicate with their customers in a true 1-to-1 fashion.



One of the earliest adopters of Springbig's MP5 feature, Missouri Health and Wellness , conducted a compelling use case that highlighted the effectiveness of this innovative tool. By running two campaigns—one using a traditional SMS and the other featuring MP5 video messaging—on two consecutive Fridays, the results clearly demonstrated the powerful impact of MP5 messaging as compared to a standard MMS campaign:

216% Increase in Daily Sales

11% Increase in Average Ticket Size

202% Increase in Store Visits



The MP5 feature allows retailers to first fully personalize the message specifically to each recipient, including customized full-screen video content while using clean, highly deliverable SMS templates or fully customizable push notifications. The visually rich and dynamic videos provide a more engaging experience for recipients, significantly boosting engagement and customer response.

“Springbig’s purpose is to help retailers improve engagement with their customers, and our MP5 offering is the most engaging outbound marketing avenue I’ve seen on the market," said Sam Harris, Co-Founder / CPO at Springbig. "Not just in our primary industry, but across industries, Springbig's MP5 offering really raises the bar. Putting a fully produced video on someone’s phone, complete with music, is exciting on its own—but when you make the video interactive for the customer, it becomes a remarkably effective way to communicate. And with our platform, it’s incredibly easy to do! I look forward to seeing more retailers follow MHW’s lead—both in using the feature and experiencing its results.”

With Springbig’s MP5 feature, retailers can showcase promotions, announce new products, and deliver personalized offers through interactive video content, making it easier than ever to connect with customers and encourage repeat visits, drive sales and boost revenue.

"Springbig’s MP5 feature has been a tremendous success for our business," said Hayley Escobar-Petersen, Marketing Manager at Missouri Health and Wellness. "The increase in sales and customer visits speaks volumes about how engaging these video messages are, and we’re excited to continue using this tool to enhance our marketing efforts."

Springbig’s MP5 messaging feature is now widely available across the Springbig platform, empowering retailers to deliver highly engaging, visually compelling campaigns that drive customer loyalty and revenue growth. Reach out to your Springbig point of contact to learn more about the MP5 Feature.

