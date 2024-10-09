Asia Broadband’s Billion Dollar Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile Processing Plant Completion Expected In Q1 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s new processing facility site in Etzatlan, Mexico, continues with the installation process with an expected completion date in Q1 2025. The plant will be primarily dedicated to processing a large-scale surface ore stockpile per the Company’s exclusive agreement. Previously, the plant construction and installation target completion estimate was the second half of 2024, but several of the major equipment and supporting accessories deliveries were delayed by the Asian suppliers, beyond the Company’s control. Additionally, the plant construction team has worked through delays caused by permitting processes and seasons of severe weather conditions. In the coming months, the last remaining equipment necessary to complete the plant will be delivered, installed and tested for integration into the plant system processes.



The Company continues with its on-site lab testing campaign by utilizing recently gathered data and the stockpile evaluation technical report to extrapolate the highest mineral concentration targets for evaluation and confirmation for prioritized processing. The on-site analysis lab is an efficiency tool that expedites the production target identification process with rapid test results and extensive testing capacity. The lab and testing program accelerates the new processing facility operations with reduced costs and maximized plant revenues.

AABB’s new plant is designed and under construction to utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. Additionally, the new facility will be built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established.

In December 2022, AABB completed the land purchase for the site of the new processing facility to be constructed with respect to the terms of the historic and long-term processing and production agreement signed previously for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The agreement allows the Company exclusivity to purchase the 4 million ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. An evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $1 billion in total gold and silver value. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

To download the Las Jimenez Stockpile Mineral Evaluation Report, go to:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/la-paz-etzatlan/

The 4.94 hectare processing plant land parcel, that includes a water concession, is located approximately 5.8 miles from the ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Mexico, and 48 miles from the AABB Buenavista mining warehouse. The new facility build-out is budgeted for a $3 million cost and is initially planned to have a 200 ton per day (tpd) processing capacity. At this first level of processing, the mill is estimated to generate over $11 million in revenue annually. However, the Company will also be accelerating a mill expansion installation to increase the processing capacity

5 fold to 1,000 tpd, once the initial processing level of the mill is consistently at capacity.

“As we continue to receive the remaining pieces of equipment for installation and testing over the coming months, we will remain focused on utilizing the high-grade testing results completed by our technical team from the ore stockpile to create prioritized target zones for production. With our own mineral testing lab on the facility site, we can identify the highest mineral concentration priority targets in a very short period of time instead of having to rely on outside mineral analysis services. The efficiency and quality advantage with our processing lab will allow us to achieve the greatest value throughput to maximize and expand revenues when stockpile production begins,” explained Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

