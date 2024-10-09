Automotive Research and Testing Center Recognized With “Transportation Management Solution of the Year” Award In 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LUKANG, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan’s Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) today announced that its Virtual Track Autonomous Driving Technology has received “Transportation Management Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.



Virtual Track Autonomous Driving Technology is a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)-like system that achieves autonomous driving by obtaining location information from magnetic components and electronic tags embedded in the ground and then using decision-making and control algorithms to direct vehicle movements. By improving the accuracy and robustness of the positioning system, the technology reduces the risk of positioning errors in rainy weather, backlighting, or obstructed environments, resulting in an expansion of areas of operation for autonomous vehicles (AVs).

This technology has undergone several real-vehicle tests at ARTC, including scenarios such as autonomous driving in rainy weather and signal obstruction by tree canopies. Magnetic positioning technology guides autonomous vehicles into docking stations, achieving a gap of less than 10 cm between the vehicle and the platform. This improves passenger comfort and safety. The center has also conducted early-stage technical cooperation with American automobile manufacturers as a proposed solution for passenger shuttle systems in airport terminals

Virtual Magnetic Track technology has the potential to transform existing roads and signage without the need for additional fixed rail construction, significantly reducing infrastructure and maintenance costs. In addition to improving the operating environment for autonomous vehicles, it also integrates sensing, ICT, and control technologies to adjust vehicle operating status, achieving all-weather operation for bus rapid transit and improving transportation efficiency.

“We’re proud to report that this technology has been successfully tested, overcoming the issue of poor stability of autonomous vehicles in adverse weather and obstructed environments. It further expands the application scope of autonomous technology, achieving all-weather operation for rapid mass transit,” said Jerry Wang, Chairman of the ARTC. “We humbly accept the ‘Transportation Management Solution of the Year’ award from AutoTech Breakthrough and we remain committed to the R&D of innovative technology and the improvement of product quality for the quickly evolving automotive industry.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“ARTC’s technology addresses poor operational stability of autonomous vehicles in adverse weather conditions. Real-time continuous positioning is key for the development of autonomous systems. Traditional technologies face challenges such as signal blockage in urban areas, lack of feature positioning points in open areas, and frequent base-map updates,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “Virtual Track Autonomous Driving Technology addresses known shortcomings by enabling autonomous vehicles to operate effectively in adverse conditions, reducing reliance on GPS and expanding autonomous vehicle applicability. Thanks to cutting-edge technology like this, metro-like autonomous transportation systems serve as a potential solution to the growing problems of traffic congestion and labor shortages.”

About ARTC

The Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) was established in 1990 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs together with the Ministry of Transportation and Communication and the Environmental Protection Administration. Additional information is available at www.artc.org.tw .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

Bryan@AutoTechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120