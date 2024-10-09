Wilson Electronics Rebrands to Wilson Connectivity and Unveils Private 5G Solution

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Electronics rebrands the company to Wilson Connectivity, underscoring the commitment to enhancing wireless connectivity for businesses and government entities globally. Wilson Connectivity, the industry leader in cellular signal connectivity technology, also announced a revolutionary advancement in cellular signal connectivity at Mobile World Congress, Las Vegas. The company has introduced Private 5G by Wilson Connectivity, which includes an integration of Hybrid and Active Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) with cutting-edge capabilities, security, and control. This innovative approach allows customers to seamlessly support both public and private networks on a unified, power-efficient, and future-ready wireless infrastructure.



Private 5G by Wilson Connectivity provides the greatest flexibility in the use of public and private 5G communications across all environments, lowering the cost of integrating and managing multiple networks while allowing companies to seamlessly integrate private networks in outdoor and indoor applications. With the highest level of security based on rigorously tested 3GPP protocols, the solution offers a remote monitoring and management system that simplifies control over access permissions and provides real-time insights into performance analytics and issue resolution.

“Combining the power of our DAS solutions with the capabilities of Private 5G is a true game-changer,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity. “Now our customers can support public and private networks on Wilson’s unique DAS solution that can distribute RF sources from 150 MHz to 5 GHz, making the benefits of Private 5G available to more customers who are searching for wireless alternatives to Wi-Fi.”

The announcement comes at a pivotal time when the demand for the benefits of 5G connectivity is rapidly increasing among organizations that rely on personal devices for seamless operations and as IoT applications for monitoring and automation become more prevalent. Wilson Connectivity is launching this hybrid networking solution with the assistance of thousands of contractors, system integrators, and engineering consultants, ensuring that customers can effectively navigate the wireless challenges of the future.

“Our mission is to ensure the uninterrupted flow of communication and data in the world’s most challenging connectivity environments. Our Private 5G offering enables us to help our customers move towards the next era of connectivity and wireless convergence,” commented James Martin, SVP of Engineering for Wilson Connectivity.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at work, at home, and on the road.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

www.hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888