weBoost Delivers Professional-Grade Connectivity to the Work Truck Market with the Launch of Work Truck

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weBoost, the leader in cell signal booster technology, proudly announces the latest innovation in professional-grade connectivity — the weBoost Work Truck. Engineered to deliver mission-critical communication and rugged reliability for work truck operators, this purpose-built signal booster keeps contractors, oil and gas professionals, mining operators, fleet managers, and service professionals connected in the most challenging work environments without being compromised by poor signal or failed communications.

Designed specifically for Class 1-3 work trucks operating across all industries, the Work Truck delivers clearer calls, faster data speeds up to 5G, and uninterrupted fleet communications for multiple devices and users. The professional-grade signal booster features quick-release antenna technology, customizable mast configurations with 4" and 13" sections, and an ultra-durable mounting system over 2x stronger than consumer models. With dual power options including CLA adapter and hardwire installation, Work Truck delivers industrial-strength performance that stands up to the demands of real work.

"Work Truck is designed for the professionals who build, maintain, and power our communities," said Jonathan Field, weBoost General Manager. "From construction sites to oil fields, emergency response, and even agricultural operations, reliable connectivity isn't a convenience. It is mission-critical. This product allows operators to experience seamless connectivity and professional-grade reliability on every job site, whether it's a day project or a multi-week operation in remote locations."

Key Features Include:

Professional-Grade Durability: Ultra-durable mounting system over 2x stronger than consumer models, engineered specifically for heavy-duty work environments including oil field and construction applications.

Ultra-durable mounting system over 2x stronger than consumer models, engineered specifically for heavy-duty work environments including oil field and construction applications. Quick Release Antenna System: Easily remove antenna for car washes or equipment maintenance with external cable connection, compatible with proven Overland antenna technology.

Easily remove antenna for car washes or equipment maintenance with external cable connection, compatible with proven Overland antenna technology. Customizable Mast Configuration: Dual mast system includes both 13" and 4" sections that can be used individually or combined for 17" total mast height, optimized for truck bed and toolbox mounting.

Dual mast system includes both 13" and 4" sections that can be used individually or combined for 17" total mast height, optimized for truck bed and toolbox mounting. Dual Power Options: Choose between 12V CLA adapter for quick setup or hardwire installation for permanent, professional-grade power connection.

Choose between 12V CLA adapter for quick setup or hardwire installation for permanent, professional-grade power connection. Multi-Device Support: Boosts signal for multiple devices and users simultaneously for complete crew connectivity.

Boosts signal for multiple devices and users simultaneously for complete crew connectivity. Universal Compatibility: Works with all cellular devices and major U.S. and Canadian carrier networks across any Class 1-3 work truck configuration.

Works with all cellular devices and major U.S. and Canadian carrier networks across any Class 1-3 work truck configuration. American-Made Quality: Proudly designed, built, and supported in St. George, Utah.



weBoost Work Truck is ideal for:

Construction contractors who need reliable connectivity for project coordination, safety protocols, and digital tool access across remote job sites.

Oil and gas operations requiring critical connectivity for well service, pipeline inspection, and drilling support in remote locations with minimal infrastructure.

Mining operations that demand reliable communication for exploration, haulage, and utility service in extreme environments.

Agricultural operations needing enhanced connectivity for farm management, livestock monitoring, and crop service coordination across vast rural properties.

Emergency services requiring mission-critical communication for fire, rescue, ambulance, and utility service vehicles in disaster-affected or remote areas.

Forestry operations maintaining operational efficiency and safety for logging, forest management, and firefighting support in dense, remote forest areas.

Municipal and government services including utilities, telecom, road maintenance, and public works operations.

Delivery and logistics fleets operating in areas with inconsistent cellular coverage.

Specialty contractors including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and other trade professionals.



Product Inclusions: Ultra-Durable Mounting Bracket with 7 Angle Positions, Quick Release Outside Antenna, 4" Mast Section, 13" Mast Section, Professional-Grade Signal Booster, Inside Panel Antenna, CLA Power Adapter, Hardwire Power Cable, RG-58 Coax Cables, Installation Hardware, Quick Start Guide

Work Truck is available now at weBoost.com and authorized professional dealers at an MSRP of $579.99 USD. Like all weBoost products, Work Truck is backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee. It meets all FCC guidelines, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

To learn more about weBoost Work Truck, visit:

Website: https://www.weboost.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/weboost-connectivity

About Wilson Connectivity: Wilson Connectivity home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at work, at home, and on the road.

For more information about Wilson Connectivity, visit www.wilsonconnectivity.com

