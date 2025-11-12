weBoost Keeps Customers Connected, Charged, and on the Go with the Launch of Dash

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weBoost, the leader in cell signal booster technology, proudly announces the latest in cell signal boosting and wireless device charging — the weBoost Dash. Engineered to deliver priority connectivity and seamless charging for drivers on the go, this innovation in boosting technology keeps commuters, delivery drivers, and road warriors connected without compromise from dead zones and dead batteries.

Designed to focus signal boosting power on a single device across all North American carriers, the Dash delivers clearer calls, faster data speeds up to 5G, and fewer dropped connections. The advanced signal booster features a magnetic Qi2 charger for wireless charging at 15W, all while prioritizing stronger signal for the device. And, with the ultra-secure outside antenna magnetic mount, installation takes seconds with no drilling or adhesives required.

"Dash really is designed for the everyday drive," said Jonathan Field, weBoost General Manager. "From high-powered executives in luxury sedans to families in minivans, staying connected during the daily hustle and bustle is critical. This product allows drivers to experience seamless connectivity and worry-free battery life on every journey, whether it's a daily commute or a cross-country adventure."

Key Features Include:

Single-Device Focus: Concentrates all boosting power on one device for maximum signal strength, delivering clearer calls, faster data speeds up to 5G, and fewer dropped connections.

Concentrates all boosting power on one device for maximum signal strength, delivering clearer calls, faster data speeds up to 5G, and fewer dropped connections. Integrated Wireless Charging: Built-in Magnetic Qi2 Wireless Charger keeps devices powered throughout the drive, compatible with iPhone 13-16, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, and other Qi2-enabled devices.

Built-in Magnetic Qi2 Wireless Charger keeps devices powered throughout the drive, compatible with iPhone 13-16, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, and other Qi2-enabled devices. Effortless Installation: Ultra-secure magnetic mount installs and removes in seconds with no drilling, no adhesives, and no complicated setup required.

Ultra-secure magnetic mount installs and removes in seconds with no drilling, no adhesives, and no complicated setup required. Universal Compatibility: Works with all cellular devices and major U.S. and Canadian carrier networks, ensuring reliable connectivity regardless of provider.

Works with all cellular devices and major U.S. and Canadian carrier networks, ensuring reliable connectivity regardless of provider. Seamless Integration: Sleek, low-profile design blends into any vehicle type from luxury sedans to delivery vans.

Sleek, low-profile design blends into any vehicle type from luxury sedans to delivery vans. American-Made Quality: Proudly designed, built, and supported in St. George, Utah.

weBoost Dash is ideal for:

Daily commuters who are tired of dropping calls at the same spots every day and need reliable connectivity from departure to destination.

Delivery drivers and gig workers who depend on a consistent signal for navigation, customer communication, and app-based work.

Road warriors seeking faster data speeds for streaming, navigation, and hands-free work calls while on the move.

Families who need devices charged and connected for entertainment, navigation, and emergency communication.

Product Inclusions: weBoost

Dash Booster, Signal Boosting Wireless Charger, Mini Mag Outside Antenna, Vehicle Power Adapter Centering Ring, Step-by-Step Installation Guide via weBoost App.

The Dash is available now at weBoost.com, Amazon, and other top retailers at an MSRP of $199.99 USD. Like all weBoost products, Dash is backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee. It meets all FCC guidelines, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

To learn more about weBoost Dash, visit weBoost.com.

About Wilson Connectivity:

Wilson Connectivity, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at work, at home, and on the road.

