FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire and Accounting Operations Evangelist Stefan van Duyvendijk Publish New Book to Empower Controllers and Accounting Teams

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced the release of “Shift Happens: The Rise of the Operational Mindset and How Controllers Can Drive Real Value,” a new book co-authored by FloQast CEO and Co-Founder Mike Whitmire and Accounting Operations Evangelist Stefan van Duyvendijk. Available on the Amazon Kindle Store starting October 9, the book offers critical insights for accounting professionals as they navigate a rapidly changing business landscape.



Controllers today face increasing pressure to move beyond traditional accounting responsibilities and embrace a more strategic, operational role within their organizations. “Shift Happens” explores this transformation, providing a roadmap for controllers and accounting teams to elevate their influence and steer organizational strategy, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty and business volatility.

“Shift Happens” draws from the real-world experiences of Whitmire, van Duyvendijk, and other finance leaders at top-tier organizations to deliver actionable advice for controllers looking to position themselves as operational leaders. By adopting a mindset that balances financial expertise with strategic decision-making, controllers can help their companies thrive in today’s complex and fast-paced environment.

"The controller's role is changing fast," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA. "Accountants understand a company’s finances better than anyone, which puts them in a unique position to help shape business strategy with real data and insights. With today’s economic pressures and talent shortages, businesses can’t afford to overlook this expertise. Our book gives controllers and their teams the tools they need to step up and make a real difference."

Stefan van Duyvendijk echoes Whitmire’s sentiment: "Controllers already have the skills and insights needed to drive operational success, but too often they are limited to financial reporting. With an operational mindset, they can expand their influence, bringing valuable insights to the table that impact the entire organization."

“Shift Happens” empowers controllers and accounting teams to embrace this broader scope, teaching them how to bridge the gap between accounting functions and business operations. The book provides practical guidance on how to navigate complex financial regulations, communicate effectively with senior executives, and manage cross-functional teams.

About the Authors:

Mike Whitmire is the CEO and co-founder of FloQast, which he established in 2013 to address critical inefficiencies in accounting operations. With a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University, Whitmire’s early career included roles at Ernst & Young and Cornerstone OnDemand, where he contributed to a successful IPO. In addition to “Shift Happens,” Whitmire is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book “Controller’s Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance.” Outside of his work in the accounting industry, Whitmire is an avid woodworker and a dedicated Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Stefan van Duyvendijk serves as the Accounting Operations Evangelist at FloQast. Prior to joining FloQast, van Duyvendijk held corporate controller positions at Kodiak Cakes and Skullcandy, building extensive experience in financial operations and regulatory compliance. His expertise includes ASC 606 implementation, close process improvements, business combinations, and financial statement audits. When he’s not advocating for accounting innovation, Stefan enjoys skiing the slopes around his home in Utah.

Book Availability and Pricing: “Shift Happens: The Rise of the Operational Mindset and How Controllers Can Drive Real Value” will be available on the Amazon Kindle Store starting October 9 for a limited-time introductory price of $2.99 for the Kindle edition and $7.75 for the paperback.

