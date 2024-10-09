IBN Announces CryptoNewsAudio Production Featuring Jason Dehni, CEO of Credbull

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Jason Dehni, Co-Founder and CEO of Credbull, a leading DeFi platform offering structured high fixed yield solutions in private credit for small-to-medium sized enterprises.

Dehni highlighted the significant growth and maturity of the DeFi sector in recent years, noting a decline in security issues and a shift towards more sophisticated products. He emphasized Credbull's focus on real-world assets and its ability to provide stable, non-correlated, high-risk adjusted fixed yields.

“In the first iteration, we saw an extraordinary level of interest and excitement globally for permissionless financial products that offer a high yield, but we also saw a lot of security issues with rug pulls, hacks and so forth,” he said. “These days, you see fewer and fewer cases on the security front and more maturity of the products that are offered. They tend to be more sophisticated in nature.”

Unlike many DeFi products that experience extreme volatility, Credbull is focused on offering consistent performance regardless of market cycles. By diversifying investments and hedging against broader market fluctuations, Credbull's products are designed to provide a well-balanced portfolio for investors.

“Credbull is a hybrid between the discipline of traditional finance and the on-chain infrastructure and decentralized access to high-performing products. Our proposition is non-correlated, high risk adjusted fixed yields. We don't compete against the yields that spike up at 30-40% and drop the next month to 2-3% or lower. We offer crypto investment products that perform regardless of the market cycles.”

“Some of our products right now offer 10% fixed and 20-30% participation in the performance of the fund. We structure the products to serve two problems: One is the high level of correlation and volatility; our product is consistently stable. The other is diversification. Our products allow you to diversify and hedge against the broader market, so that you have a well-balanced portfolio.”

About Credbull

Credbull is at the forefront of merging traditional finance with decentralized technology. Founded by veterans from both realms, Credbull aims to usher in a new era of transparency, access and accountability in investment. Through innovative solutions and a commitment to democratization, Credbull is reshaping the landscape of finance for the digital age.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Credbull.io

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

