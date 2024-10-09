Iraq Projects Report, H2 2024: Tracking $400 Billion in Planned or Ongoing Schemes Across Oil, Gas and Chemical, Construction, Transport, Industrial, & Power and Water

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Projects H2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iraq's projects market is one of the largest in the MENA region, primarily due to its vast wealth in oil, gas, and chemicals. The total value of schemes planned or underway in Iraq is estimated at just over $400 billion, making it a significant player in the region's project landscape.

The report provides essential data, including the value of work awarded by year and sector, trends in project awards, insights into key clients and contractors, a review of top projects across sectors, and a forecast for the coming years.

This report aids in identifying sectoral trends, highlighting which industries are expanding or contracting. It helps pinpoint key opportunities and challenges in Iraq's project market. What sets this report apart is its use of 'hard data' from actual projects to quantify market sectors, providing a unique and accurate assessment of the market landscape.

Serving as the ultimate reference tool, the report gives an umbrella view of Iraq's project market, offering historical, current, and future project data crucial for decision-making and strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview

3. Projects Market

4. Oil, Gas And Chemical

5. Construction

6. Transport

7. Industrial

8. Power And Water

