ThriftBooks® Increases Loyalty Program Benefits

Seattle, WA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, has announced its much-loved ReadingRewards loyalty program will now recognize its most active customers with a new top tier, called Literati Elite, along with enhanced program benefits for all members. ReadingRewards is the largest print book loyalty program where members redeem points earned for free book rewards. Free book rewards can be redeemed for books valued up to $7 and there is no limit to the number of free books a customer can earn.

“ReadingRewards is the backbone of our customer relationship and retention strategy, and delighting our customers with free books rewards them for their brand loyalty,” said Ken Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of ThriftBooks. “The joyous response we’ve seen to the value our customers experience at all tiers of ReadingRewards reinforces our commitment to engaging with and serving our customers. With dependable every day low prices and innovative promotions throughout the year, ThriftBooks is proud to be the destination of choice for millions of booklovers.”

ReadingRewards new program benefits include:

A new top tier, Literati Elite, reached after spending $250 annually.

New Personal Double Points Days for Bookworm, Literati, and Literati Elite.

Better Birthday benefits – greater birthday bonus points for Reader and Bookworm tiers and a Free Book Reward gifted during their birthday month for Literati and Literati Elie members. No purchase required.

More points awarded for used books for Bookworms, Literati and Literati Elite.

A refreshed account overview page complete with tier badges and colors.

The latest enhancements to ReadingRewards are a reflection of ThriftBooks’ ongoing commitment to an industry-leading customer experience, frequently recognized by prestigious awards. For the sixth consecutive year, ThriftBooks has been recognized as part of Newsweek’s 2025 annual list of Best Online Shops. This coveted award is presented by Newsweek and the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Statista, Inc. The awards list was announced today and can currently be viewed on the Newsweek website.

The online shops listed in Best Online Shops 2025 were selected based on extensive research efforts that began with a thorough screening process. Newsweek and Statista performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of over 8,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops in the following categories: Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. ThriftBooks is delighted to have served its customers exceptionally across all categories and to be recognized for that by Newsweek and Statista again in 2025.

For more information on ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, please visit https://www.thriftbooks.com/readingrewards/

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 295 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the U.S. that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2024 Best of the Best award, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

