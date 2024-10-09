Oncovita appoints Stéphane Altaba as Chief Executive Officer





Paris, France, October 9th, 2024 - Oncovita, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stéphane Altaba as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Stéphane Altaba is an experienced leader with over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical firms and biotechnology entrepreneurship. He began his career in R&D, particularly in the development of biotechnological processes at Sanofi, before taking on corporate business development roles at Sanofi and Nordic Pharma.

Mr. Altaba subsequently held various senior management positions, including General Manager of Nordic Pharma Spa in Italy, as well as COO and CEO roles in biotechnology companies such as Genomic Vision, LX Repair and RivelaDX. With a background in agricultural engineering, Mr. Altaba holds a Ph.D. in bioproduction and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in Japan. He is graduated from ESCP Business School.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Stéphane Altaba as our new CEO. His appointment marks a new phase in Oncovita's development, and Stéphane brings a proven track record in leading R&D projects, as well as experience in licensing and collaboration agreements, which are crucial areas for our current stage of development. We congratulate Stéphane and wish him great success in his new role," said Dr. Jean-François Le Bigot, Executive Chairman of Oncovita.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Oncovita as CEO. What attracted me to this project is, of course, the remarkable scientific quality of the team and the already validated MeasovirR technology platform, combined with a strategic vision and market positioning that are very promising. I am also highly motivated by the potential medical advancements that Oncovita aims to achieve, particularly in oncology, where there remains a significant unmet medical need," said Stéphane Altaba, CEO of Oncovita.

"Leading Oncovita at our current stage of development requires a diverse set of skills, including an understanding of complex scientific projects and extensive experience in agreements and licensing. We are delighted to welcome Stéphane, who brings solid expertise in all these areas," concluded Professor Frédéric Tangy, co-founder and CSO of Oncovita.

Press contact: Florence Portejoie, FP2COM, fportejoie@fp2com.fr, 06 07 76 82 83

A propos d’Oncovita :



Oncovita is a biotechnology company dedicated to the design and development of novel therapeutic vaccines in oncology and prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Its vaccine candidates are developed using its proprietary MeasovirR technology platform, which enables the modification of the measles vaccine virus genome, the most widely used and safest vaccine in the world. This "plug-and-play" platform has the capability to generate candidates with high apoptotic immunogenic activity. Oncovita’s mission is to advance its candidates from the preclinical stage through to clinical proof of concept. At the end of 2023, the company was selected as a laureate of the “Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects under the Innovation Santé France 2030 plan and received €4.5 million in funding as part of the France 2030 investment plan, managed by Bpifrance. In parallel, Oncovita completed a €3.5 million fundraising round with private investors. These two sources of funding, totaling €8 million, support the development of its MVdeltaC immunotherapeutic vaccine in oncology. https://www.oncovita.fr

Attachment