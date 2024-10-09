Aedifica NV/SA: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a transparency notification.
Attachments
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a transparency notification.
Attachments