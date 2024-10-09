Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence, Receives Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Gaming & Leisure

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Cardno, has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Gaming & Leisure, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the gaming and hospitality industries over the course of his career.

Andrew Cardno, a seasoned technology leader with over 25 years of experience, has been at the forefront of driving technological advancements in gaming analytics, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence systems. His innovative work has transformed the way gaming operators leverage data to improve decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance the customer experience.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from Gaming & Leisure. I have dedicated much of my career to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data and technology in the gaming industry, and this award reflects the collective effort of my team at QCI and our partners across the sector," said Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence.

Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure, praised Cardno’s impact across industries, stating, "Andrew is a rare and amazing human. The terms innovative and disruptive have been incredibly over-used, however, Andrew is the type of genius that actually brings innovative, disruptive and broad solutions to not only our industry, but many industries. He's often sought after by vendors and properties alike for counsel on complex challenges they face. His passion extends beyond the walls of business to a role he's devoted many years to as a Science Olympiad Coach to pass his incredible gift on to middle and high schoolers who compete in a broad range of science-related challenges. The world needs more Andrews, and it was my great honor to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award this year, while still knowing he'll bring boundless innovation to us far past this award."

The Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded annually by Gaming & Leisure to individuals who have made substantial and lasting contributions to the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Cardno's career is highlighted by a series of innovations, including the development of cutting-edge solutions that have enabled gaming operators to better understand their customers and optimize business strategies.

With this award, Andrew Cardno joins an elite group of industry pioneers whose work has had a profound and enduring impact on the gaming industry.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the pioneer behind the QCI Player, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with real-time tools designed for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI Player, managing over $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, serves as a best-in-class solution for on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based operations, enabling coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality. QCI's data-driven, AGI-powered software facilitates swift, informed decision-making, vital in the ever-changing casino industry, optimizing resources, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. For more information, contact us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew's leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and co-authoring eleven influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

About Gaming & Leisure

Gaming & Leisure® (G&L) is an organization dedicated to the betterment of the gaming and hospitality industry. G&L provides influential insights, best practices and brings together leading operators and the business partners who serve them, to collaborate and shape the landscape of operations each year. For over 20 years the annual G&L Roundtable seeks to initiate meaningful change in our industry by the very people who can foster that change. The G&L Forum is a North American leadership congress on innovation, AI and cybersecurity serving as a guide post for the industry. The G&L Community’s greatest asset continues to be its dedicated leadership representing a vast majority of domestic gaming and hospitality spend, and the new terrain they carve for us all to lead well. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com.

Contact:

Laure Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354