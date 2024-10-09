TTM Technologies, Inc. to Conduct Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call on October 30, 2024

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter 2024 performance.



Access to the conference call will be available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter 2024 conference call . Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Inc. third quarter 2024 webcast . The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.