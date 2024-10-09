Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2024 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of September 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        22,005         
Global Discovery         1,688         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,792         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,177         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         360         
Non-U.S. Growth         13,217         
China Post-Venture         188         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,931         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,863         
Value Income         17         
International Value Team  
International Value         46,605         
International Explorer         343         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         29,390         
Select Equity         338         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         2,006         
Credit Team  
High Income         11,295         
Credit Opportunities         254         
Floating Rate         73         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         4,225         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         2,175         
Antero Peak Hedge         228         
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,311         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         655         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         1,024         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         680         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        167,840         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $97.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.