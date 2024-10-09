Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:



Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2024 Date: November 20, 2024 Time: After US market close This release will be available on our website: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: November 21, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c5fad4759834cbf9ffe3519a9ec3128 Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download, and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panama

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774