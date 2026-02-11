Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdings, S.A.

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q25) and full year 2025, closing another year of industry-leading profitability and operational excellence. Key highlights include:

Fourth Quarter 2025

  • Net profit of US$172.6 million, or US$4.18 per share, representing a 5.3% year‑over‑year increase in earnings per share. Excluding a US$7.2 million non‑cash, maintenance‑related adjustment to the provision for future leased‑aircraft return obligations, as well as a US$6.0 million foreign‑currency loss mainly due to volatility in the Brazilian real, EPS for the quarter would have been US$4.46, a 12.3% increase compared to 4Q24.
  • Operating margin of 21.8% and net margin of 17.9% for the quarter, a decrease of 1.4 and 1.0 percentage points, respectively, compared to 4Q24. Excluding the non‑cash maintenance‑related adjustment, the Company would have reported an operating margin for the quarter of 22.5%.
  • Capacity, measured in ASMs, grew by 9.9% year over year in 4Q25.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.3 cents in 4Q25, a decrease of 0.3% compared to 4Q24.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased by 1.6% compared to 4Q24 to 8.8 cents, and CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) increased 0.7% year over year to 5.9 cents. Excluding the non‑cash maintenance‑related adjustment, the Company would have reported an Ex-fuel CASM of 5.8 cents.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.6 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 44% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
  • The Company closed 4Q25 with an Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to end the year with a total fleet of 125 aircraft.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Full Year 2025

  • Net profit of US$671.6 million or US$16.28 per share, an 11.9% year-over-year increase in earnings per share.
  • Operating margin of 22.6% and net margin of 18.6% for 2025, an increase of 0.8 and 1.0 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2024.
  • Capacity, measured in ASMs, grew 7.8% compared to 2024.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.2 cents, a decrease of 2.6% compared to 2024.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased by 3.6% compared to 2024 to 8.6 cents, and CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 0.7% year over year to 5.8 cents.

Subsequent events

  • On February 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2026 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.71 per share. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend of US$1.71 per share will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 27, 2026.
  • Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the eleventh time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2025. Copa Airlines’ on-time performance of 90.75% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the second best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.
  • In January, the Company announced that it will start offering Wi-Fi onboard beginning October 2026. Further details will be shared throughout the year.
  • In January 2026, the Company took delivery of one additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 126 aircraft.

Full 4Q25 Earnings Release available for download at:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its financial results conference call tomorrow at 11 am ET (11 am local). Details follow:

Date:February 12, 2026
Time:11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone: Click here
Webcast (listen-only):Click here
  

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: www.copaair.com.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

         
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics
         
 4Q254Q24% Change3Q25% ChangeYTD25YTD24% Change
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)3,935 3,444 14.3%3,806 3.4%14,853 13,467 10.3%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)5,834 5,168 12.9%5,695 2.5%22,103 20,115 9.9%
RPMs (millions)7,359 6,682 10.1%7,249 1.5%28,210 25,966 8.6%
ASMs (millions)8,513 7,747 9.9%8,238 3.3%32,408 30,077 7.8%
Load Factor86.4%86.3%0.2 p.p88.0%-1.5 p.p87.0%86.3%0.7 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents)12.4 12.5 (0.6)%11.9 4.5%12.2 12.7 (4.1)%
PRASM (US$ Cents)10.7 10.8 (0.4)%10.5 2.6%10.6 10.9 (2.9)%
RASM (US$ Cents)11.3 11.3 (0.3)%11.1 2.0%11.2 11.5 (2.6)%
CASM (US$ Cents)8.8 8.7 1.6%8.5 4.0%8.6 9.0 (3.6)%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)5.9 5.9 0.7%5.6 5.1%5.8 5.8 (0.7)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)98.6 91.2 8.1%96.1 2.5%377.5 354.5 6.5%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)2.50 2.38 5.0%2.44 2.5%2.45 2.66 (8.0)%
Average Length of Haul (miles)1,870 1,940 (3.6)%1,905 (1.8)%1,899 1,928 (1.5)%
Average Stage Length (miles)1,236 1,260 (1.9)%1,243 (0.5)%1,242 1,257 (1.2)%
Departures41,942 37,596 11.6%40,441 3.7%159,197 146,607 8.6%
Block Hours133,488 121,549 9.8%128,263 4.1%505,888 470,751 7.5%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)11.9 12.0 (0.9)%11.9 (0.8)%11.9 11.9 0.8%


          
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)
          
  UnauditedUnaudited%Unaudited%UnauditedAudited%
  4Q254Q24Change 3Q25ChangeYTD25YTD24Change
Operating Revenues         
Passenger revenue 913,623 834,758 9.4%861,339 6.1%3,431,253 3,293,362 4.2%
Cargo and mail revenue 32,036 28,966 10.6%29,680 7.9%115,718 100,507 15.1%
Other operating revenue 17,228 14,896 15.7%22,130 (22.1%)70,851 52,330 35.4%
Total Operating Revenue 962,888 878,620 9.6%913,149 5.4%3,617,822 3,446,198 5.0%
          
Operating Expenses         
Fuel 249,177 219,232 13.7%236,809 5.2%932,251 949,309 (1.8%)
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 137,906 123,575 11.6%124,266 11.0%501,979 470,644 6.7%
Passenger servicing 27,523 25,748 6.9%27,495 0.1%105,233 109,243 (3.7%)
Airport facilities and handling charges 68,996 64,655 6.7%70,736 (2.5%)270,041 252,798 6.8%
Sales and distribution 55,604 50,548 10.0%52,994 4.9%208,289 207,968 0.2%
Maintenance, materials and repairs 46,075 34,567 33.3%35,074 31.4%156,741 105,936 48.0%
Depreciation and amortization 97,385 85,085 14.5%93,028 4.7%365,136 330,710 10.4%
Flight operations 38,413 34,675 10.8%36,349 5.7%141,276 129,521 9.1%
Other operating and administrative expenses 32,221 36,787 (12.4%)24,093 33.7%117,916 137,119 (14.0%)
Total Operating Expense 753,300 674,871 11.6%700,844 7.5%2,798,862 2,693,247 3.9%
          
Operating Profit/(Loss) 209,588 203,749 2.9%212,305 (1.3%)818,959 752,951 8.8%
Operating Margin 21.8%23.2%-1.4 p.p23.2%-1.4 p.p22.6%21.8%0.8 p.p
          
Non-operating Income (Expense):         
Finance cost (27,478)(21,498)27.8%(24,396)12.6%(98,393)(84,493)16.5%
Finance income 16,545 16,064 3.0%14,878 11.2%62,592 58,912 6.2%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (6,021)(11,489)(47.6%)(892)575.3%(4,633)(33,991)(86.4%)
Net change in fair value of derivatives 178 2,706 (93.4%)(381)nm(4,325)4,469 nm
Other non-operating income (expense) (857)(501)71.1%1,235 nm1,409 7,940 (82.3%)
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (17,633)(14,718)19.8%(9,556)84.5%(43,349)(47,163)(8.1%)
          
Profit before taxes 191,955 189,031 1.5%202,749 (5.3%)775,610 705,789 9.9%
          
Income tax expense (19,332)(23,262)(16.9%)(29,399)(34.2%)(103,962)(97,674)6.4%
          
Net Profit/(Loss) 172,623 165,769 4.1%173,350 (0.4%)671,648 608,114 10.4%
Net Margin 17.9%18.9%-1.0 p.p19.0%-1.1 p.p18.6%17.6%1.0 p.p
          
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 4.18 3.98 5.3%4.20 (0.5)%16.28 14.55 11.9%
          
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,248 41,696 (1.1)%41,248 —%41,258 41,796 (1.3)%


     
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)
     
  December 2025 December 2024
ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents 382,554  613,313 
Short-term investments 955,604  585,919 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,338,159  1,199,232 
Accounts receivable, net 194,425  166,014 
Accounts receivable from related parties 3,217  2,976 
Expendable parts and supplies, net 148,127  132,341 
Prepaid expenses 55,209  42,926 
Prepaid income tax 6,172  11,678 
Other current assets 32,769  21,710 
  439,919  377,646 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,778,078  1,576,878 
Long-term investments 248,579  248,936 
Long-term prepaid expenses 5,434  8,237 
Property and equipment, net 4,120,055  3,458,261 
Right of use assets 296,761  309,303 
Intangible, net 104,071  96,753 
Net defined benefit assets 3,220  1,058 
Deferred tax assets 19,873  20,749 
Other Non-Current Assets 6,952  22,113 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,804,946  4,165,410 
TOTAL ASSETS 6,583,024  5,742,288 
LIABILITIES    
Loans and borrowings 172,885  254,854 
Current portion of lease liability 66,132  59,103 
Accounts payable 164,320  229,104 
Accounts payable to related parties 1,333  1,624 
Air traffic liability 737,616  621,895 
Frequent flyer deferred revenue 155,584  132,065 
Taxes Payable 62,931  55,505 
Accrued expenses payable 66,016  62,673 
Income tax payable 11,929  9,801 
Other Current Liabilities 1,361  1,270 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,440,107  1,427,894 
     
Loans and borrowings long-term 1,807,556  1,415,953 
Lease Liability 258,383  270,594 
Deferred tax Liabilities 59,217  37,476 
Other long - term liabilities 242,337  217,626 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,367,494  1,941,649 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,807,600  3,369,543 
EQUITY    
Class A - 34,229,801 issued and 30,200,428 outstanding 23,290  23,244 
Class B - 10,938,125 7,466  7,466 
Additional Paid-In Capital 220,190  214,542 
Treasury Stock (300,143) (291,438)
Retained Earnings 2,168,911  1,826,565 
Net profit 671,648  608,114 
Other comprehensive loss (15,939) (15,748)
TOTAL EQUITY 2,775,423  2,372,745 
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 6,583,024  5,742,288 
       


        
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the twelve months ended
(In US$ thousands)
        
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Net cash flow from operating activities 1,123,779   969,729 
Investing activities   
Net Acquisition of Investments (365,486)  139,938 
Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (106,506)  160,302 
Acquisition of property and equipment (815,726)  (626,161)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 163   12,958 
Acquisition of intangible assets (30,921)  (30,179)
Cash flow used in investing activities (1,318,476)  (343,142)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from new borrowings 552,200   414,587 
Payments on loans and borrowings (254,616)  (216,649)
Payment of lease liability (59,089)  (61,140)
Repurchase of treasury shares (8,705)  (87,308)
Dividends paid (265,852)  (269,139)
Cash flow used in financing activities (36,062)  (219,649)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (230,759)  406,938 
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 613,313   206,375 
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31$382,554  $613,313 
    
Short-term investments 955,604   585,919 
Long-term investments 248,579   248,936 
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of December 31$1,586,737  $1,448,168 
    

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel and Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM         
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)4Q25 4Q24 3Q25 YTD25 YTD24
          
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)8.8 8.7 8.5 8.6 9.0
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)2.9 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.2
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)5.9 5.9 5.6 5.8 5.8


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA4Q25 4Q24 3Q25
      
Adjusted Net Debt$718,218 $552,335 $844,534
      
LTM Operating Profit/(Loss) (in US$ thousands)$818,960 $752,951 $813,121
LTM Depreciation and amortization (in US$ thousands)$365,137 $330,710 $352,837
LTM EBITDA (in US$ thousands)$1,184,096 $1,083,661 $1,165,958
      
Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA 0.6  0.5  0.7
         

_____________________
1 The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24).


Tags

Airlines Aviation Copa Airlines Copa Holdings CPA Emerging Markets Em Investments Equities Latin America Panama

Related Links

Recommended Reading