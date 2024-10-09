Iterum Therapeutics to Participate at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Iterum), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oral antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in community settings, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. Corey Fishman, CEO of Iterum, will join Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group, for a Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 16, 2024.



The Maxim Healthcare Summit will take place from October 15 – 17, 2024. This conference will be live on M-Vest. To access, register and watch the fireside chat here: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has submitted an NDA for oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women, which has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com.

Investor Contact:

Judy Matthews

Chief Financial Officer

312-778-6073

IR@iterumtx.com