AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

Net Sales (revenue) of $5.85 million as compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.





Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to 76.1% for the prior year period.





Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 73.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 73.3% for the prior year period.





Net Cash provided by operating activities was $897,318 as compared to $397,172 in the prior year period.





Net increase in cash was $894,848 as compared to $229,041 in the prior year period.





Weighted average dilutive shares was 6,172,379 compared to 18,622,597 in the prior year period.





As a result of the above, we reported a net loss of $109,805, and depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation of $310,759, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net income of $154,452 in the prior year period.



"The first quarter marked a strong start to the fiscal year for AXIL," commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Toghraie. "We achieved significant progress by expanding into new channels and diversifying our business mix. Our continued investment in innovation and the development of compelling new products for both domestic and international markets remain a priority. We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to operational excellence and delivering value to our shareholders."









Results from Operations AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS August 31,

2024 May 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,148,724 $ 3,253,876 Accounts receivable, net 599,150 509,835 Inventory, net 3,273,419 3,394,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 322,168 809,126 Total Current Assets 8,343,461 7,966,860 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 251,055 260,948 Intangible assets, net 347,942 309,104 Right of use asset 18,284 36,752 Deferred tax asset 231,587 231,587 Other assets 12,195 16,895 Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215 Total Other Assets 3,013,278 3,007,501 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,356,739 $ 10,974,361 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,373,106 $ 967,596 Customer deposits 74,053 154,762 Contract liabilities- current 938,498 905,311 Notes payable 144,257 146,594 Due to related party 53,505 11,798 Lease liability, current 18,650 36,752 Income tax liability 242,296 242,296 Other current liabilities 229,848 332,936 Total Current Liabilities 3,074,213 2,798,045 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Contract liabilities- long term 398,681 480,530 Total Long Term Liabilities 398,681 480,530 Total Liabilities 3,472,894 3,278,575 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 31,133,500 and 42,251,750 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 3,113 4,225 Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 6,464,852 and 5,908,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 647 591 Additional paid-in capital 8,124,160 7,825,240 Accumulated deficit (244,075 ) (134,270 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 7,883,845 7,695,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,356,739 $ 10,974,361





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED) 2024 2023 Sales, net $ 5,851,272 $ 6,106,269 Cost of sales 1,697,624 1,458,703 Gross profit 4,153,648 4,647,566 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 2,669,471 3,206,841 Compensation and related taxes 190,648 279,989 Professional and consulting 947,849 426,775 General and administrative 486,382 560,204 Total Operating Expenses 4,294,350 4,473,809 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (140,702 ) 173,757 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income 2,266 9,835 Interest income 28,631 38,493 Interest expense and other finance charges - (1,644 ) Other Income (Expense), Net 30,897 46,684 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (109,805 ) 220,441 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - 65,989 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (109,805 ) $ 154,452 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,172,379 5,853,847



Diluted 6,172,379 18,622,597









AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED) For the three months ended August 31, 2024 Common Stock Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, May 31, 2024 42,251,750 $ 4,225 5,908,939 $ 591 $ 7,825,240 $ (134,270 ) $ 7,695,786 Stock options expense - - - - 72,632 - 72,632 Stock based compensation - - - - 225,232 - 225,232 Preferred Stock converted to Common Stock (11,118,250 ) (1,112 ) 555,913 56 1,056 - - Net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2024 - - - - - (109,805 ) (109,805 ) Balance, August 31, 2024 31,133,500 $ 3,113 6,464,852 $ 647 $ 8,124,160 $ (244,075 ) $ 7,883,845





For the three months ended August 31, 2023 Common Stock Total Preferred Stock Issued And Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, May 31, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,113,365 $ (3,466,992 ) $ 6,671,959 Stock options expense - - - - 51,107 - 51,107 Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2023 - - - - - 154,452 154,452 Balance, August 31, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,164,472 $ (3,312,540 ) $ 6,877,518





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED) August 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (109,805 ) $ 154,452 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,895 28,237 Bad debts 18,785 52,866 Stock-based compensation 297,864 51,107 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (108,100 ) (91,736 ) Inventory 120,603 (758,104 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 486,958 315,751 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 405,511 168,399 Other current liabilities (178,731 ) 438,006 Contract liabilities (48,662 ) 38,194 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 897,318 397,172 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangibles (41,840 ) - Purchase of property and equipment - (50,960 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (41,840 ) (50,960 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing - (825 ) Repayment of note payable (2,337 ) (17,254 ) Advances (payments) from a related party 41,707 (99,092 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 39,370 (117,171 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 894,848 229,041 CASH - Beginning of period 3,253,876 4,832,682 CASH - End of period $ 4,148,724 $ 5,061,723 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ 1,644 Income taxes $ - $ -





About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit www.reviv3.com for the Reviv3® brand and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

