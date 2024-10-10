AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) of $5.85 million as compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to 76.1% for the prior year period.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 73.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 73.3% for the prior year period.

  • Net Cash provided by operating activities was $897,318 as compared to $397,172 in the prior year period.

  • Net increase in cash was $894,848 as compared to $229,041 in the prior year period.

  • Weighted average dilutive shares was 6,172,379 compared to 18,622,597 in the prior year period.

  • As a result of the above, we reported a net loss of $109,805, and depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation of $310,759, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net income of $154,452 in the prior year period.

"The first quarter marked a strong start to the fiscal year for AXIL," commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Toghraie. "We achieved significant progress by expanding into new channels and diversifying our business mix. Our continued investment in innovation and the development of compelling new products for both domestic and international markets remain a priority. We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to operational excellence and delivering value to our shareholders."



Results from Operations        
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS		        
         
  August 31,
2024		 May 31,
2024
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $4,148,724  $3,253,876 
Accounts receivable, net  599,150   509,835 
Inventory, net  3,273,419   3,394,023 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  322,168   809,126 
         
Total Current Assets  8,343,461   7,966,860 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net  251,055   260,948 
Intangible assets, net  347,942   309,104 
Right of use asset  18,284   36,752 
Deferred tax asset  231,587   231,587 
Other assets  12,195   16,895 
Goodwill  2,152,215   2,152,215 
         
Total Other Assets  3,013,278   3,007,501 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $11,356,739  $10,974,361 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $1,373,106  $967,596 
Customer deposits  74,053   154,762 
Contract liabilities- current  938,498   905,311 
Notes payable  144,257   146,594 
Due to related party  53,505   11,798 
Lease liability, current  18,650   36,752 
Income tax liability  242,296   242,296 
Other current liabilities  229,848   332,936 
         
Total Current Liabilities  3,074,213   2,798,045 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:        
Contract liabilities- long term  398,681   480,530 
         
Total Long Term Liabilities  398,681   480,530 
         
Total Liabilities  3,472,894   3,278,575 
         
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10)  -   - 
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 31,133,500 and 42,251,750 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively  3,113   4,225 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 6,464,852 and 5,908,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively  647   591 
Additional paid-in capital  8,124,160   7,825,240 
Accumulated deficit  (244,075)  (134,270)
         
Total Stockholders' Equity  7,883,845   7,695,786 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $11,356,739  $10,974,361 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
         
  2024 2023
     
Sales, net $5,851,272  $6,106,269 
         
Cost of sales  1,697,624   1,458,703 
         
Gross profit  4,153,648   4,647,566 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Sales and marketing  2,669,471   3,206,841 
Compensation and related taxes  190,648   279,989 
Professional and consulting  947,849   426,775 
General and administrative  486,382   560,204 
         
Total Operating Expenses  4,294,350   4,473,809 
         
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  (140,702)  173,757 
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Other income  2,266   9,835 
Interest income  28,631   38,493 
Interest expense and other finance charges  -   (1,644)
         
Other Income (Expense), Net  30,897   46,684 
         
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  (109,805)  220,441 
         
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  -   65,989 
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(109,805) $154,452 
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:        
Basic $(0.02) $0.03 
Diluted $(0.02) $0.01 
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:        
Basic  6,172,379   5,853,847 


Diluted		  6,172,379   18,622,597 



AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
For the three months ended August 31, 2024                            
                             
    Common Stock     Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2024  42,251,750  $4,225   5,908,939  $591  $7,825,240  $(134,270) $7,695,786 
                             
Stock options expense  -   -   -   -   72,632   -   72,632 
                             
Stock based compensation  -   -   -   -   225,232   -   225,232 
                             
Preferred Stock converted to Common Stock  (11,118,250)  (1,112)  555,913   56   1,056   -   - 
                             
Net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2024  -   -   -   -   -   (109,805)  (109,805)
                             
Balance, August 31, 2024  31,133,500  $3,113   6,464,852  $647  $8,124,160  $(244,075) $7,883,845 


For the three months ended August 31, 2023          
    Common Stock     Total
  Preferred Stock Issued And Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,113,365  $(3,466,992) $6,671,959 
                             
Stock options expense  -   -   -   -   51,107   -   51,107 
                             
Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2023  -   -   -   -   -   154,452   154,452 
                             
Balance, August 31, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,164,472  $(3,312,540) $6,877,518 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
         
  August 31, 
  2024 2023
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss) $(109,805) $154,452 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  12,895   28,237 
Bad debts  18,785   52,866 
Stock-based compensation  297,864   51,107 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (108,100)  (91,736)
Inventory  120,603   (758,104)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  486,958   315,751 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  405,511   168,399 
Other current liabilities  (178,731)  438,006 
Contract liabilities  (48,662)  38,194 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  897,318   397,172 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of intangibles  (41,840)  - 
Purchase of property and equipment  -   (50,960)
         
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (41,840)  (50,960)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Repayment of equipment financing  -   (825)
Repayment of note payable  (2,337)  (17,254)
Advances (payments) from a related party  41,707   (99,092)
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  39,370   (117,171)
         
NET INCREASE IN CASH  894,848   229,041 
         
CASH - Beginning of period  3,253,876   4,832,682 
         
CASH - End of period $4,148,724  $5,061,723 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $-  $1,644 
Income taxes $-  $- 


About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit www.reviv3.com for the Reviv3® brand and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

