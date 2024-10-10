Press Release

Nokia and RACSA deploy first 5G network in Costa Rica

Nokia deploys Costa Rica’s first 5G standalone network with equipment from its industry-leading AirScale portfolio with Radiográfica Costarricense SA.

The 5G network is set to revolutionize connectivity, fuelling digital transformation and supporting businesses and citizens.

Unlocking 5G will empower industries, enhance public services including border control and citizen safety, and drive innovation across healthcare, education, and the broader community.





10 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Radiográfica Costarricense SA (RACSA, a Grupo ICE company)

today announced that they have deployed the first 5G standalone (SA) network in Costa Rica. The project brings high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity to key urban centers including San Jose, Cartago, and Limon, as well as rural communities across the country, marking a significant milestone in Costa Rica’s digital evolution. The initial rollout phase saw the installation of 30 sites in major cities with a further 170 due later this year, with plans to expand to 500 sites in subsequent phases.

The deployment enables faster internet access and supports the development of IoT applications, benefiting both enterprises and consumers, including those critical to public safety, energy, healthcare, and education. The network’s robust architecture is designed to drive economic growth, support digital inclusion, and enhance critical public services across the country. The network also provides high-performance Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to a wide range of businesses, including small and medium enterprises, public sector organizations, and consumers. FWA can be used to provide high-speed connectivity to regions without existing telecoms infrastructure. It is expected to grow exponentially compared to other broadband solutions over the next decade according to GSMA Intelligence1.

RACSA, powered by Nokia’s integrator partner Datasys, has implemented solutions from Nokia’s industry-leading AirScale radio portfolio including Massive MIMO radios, remote radio heads, and base stations. RASCA will also benefit from Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management solutions which will deliver a unified, automated view of the network, enhancing both monitoring and management capabilities. Additionally, RACSA will deploy Nokia’s FastMile 5G Receivers, along with other Nokia products, to simplify and strengthen connectivity for users. To support the 5G standalone (SA) RAN architecture, Nokia has also integrated its 5G SA Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) Core into the network.

Mauricio Barrantes, General Manager of RACSA, said: “The utilization of Nokia technology represents a pivotal step in Costa Rica's digital transformation which RACSA has been playing a key role in for the last 103 years. By deploying the first 5G network in the country, we are not only improving connectivity for businesses and government entities but also enhancing the quality of life for our citizens. The high-speed, reliable network will support innovative applications that contribute to the country's overall economic and social development.”

Bruno Leite, Head of Latin America, Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to be collaborating with RACSA to bring 5G to Costa Rica for the first time. Our extensive portfolio of solutions will ensure a fast, efficient rollout and will pave the way for exciting new opportunities across various sectors. This deployment underscores our commitment to enabling digital transformation across Latin America.”

Notes to Editors

GSMA Intelligence: Fixed broadband and 5G FWA: state of play and outlook, Q2 2024





Resources and additional information

Website: Nokia 5G

Website: AirScale Radio Access

Website: Nokia Fixed Wireless Access FastMile

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About RACSA

Radiográfica Costarricense S.A. (RACSA), part of Grupo ICE, has been a leader in Costa Rica’s telecommunications since 1921. Specializing in digital solutions and connectivity, RACSA offers services like enterprise connectivity, digital identity, cloud infrastructure, and managed services. Committed to innovation and sustainability, RACSA aims to enhance Costa Rica’s digital ecosystem, ensuring reliability and security for all clients.