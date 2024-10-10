Blockgraph Announces Release of Blockgraph OnDemand, a Self-Serve First-Party Data Onboarding Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising, today announced the launch of Blockgraph OnDemand, a new self-serve data onboarding solution designed so advertisers of any size can leverage their first-party audience and purchase data with participating media seller and ad tech platform partners. The new offering makes it easy for marketers to quickly and securely execute and measure targeted campaigns across connected TV households as well as attribute purchases to ad exposures. The cost-effective solution offers simple sign up with no upfront fees, ultimately facilitating easy onboarding of first-party data with no intermediaries, delivering efficient, privacy-focused audience-based targeting, measurement, and attribution.

Due to ongoing signal loss in digital advertising, marketers must find new technology solutions to harness their first-party data in order to effectively target and engage their most relevant audiences. CTV has been an increasingly favored solution for many large and enterprise advertisers, allowing them to use first-party data to connect viewers on multiple screens and devices. However, these targeting methods have until now been difficult for smaller and mid-sized advertisers to execute due to cost and technology limitations.

“First-party data is an essential asset for marketers seeking to improve campaign performance, particularly those who have relied on cookies and other third-party data sources,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Our new self-serve data onboarding solution democratizes access to first-party data targeting and measurement, ensuring that smart, forward-thinking marketers can run successful campaigns with participating supply and platform partners. With this launch, we are looking forward to taking our business from our first 50 to our next 500 customers by focusing on an underserved and valuable segment of marketers.”

Blockgraph OnDemand allows advertisers to sign up for free online and securely upload their first-party data through a user-friendly interface. Audience and purchase data can be deterministically matched to select media and platform partners in a privacy-centric manner, enabling relevant ads to be planned, delivered, and measured on a household level. As a result, advertisers using Blockgraph OnDemand can take advantage of a one-step process to execute linear and streaming CTV campaigns as easily as walled garden buys, while also being able to transparently assess performance.

“We share Blockgraph’s commitment to providing local small and medium-sized businesses with easier access to the tools they need to optimize the outcomes of their advertising campaigns,” said Rob Klippel, Senior Vice President of Product, Technology & Operations at Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business for Charter Communications, Inc. “The ability to target and measure multiscreen TV campaigns is vital for local advertisers; with Blockgraph OnDemand these capabilities will be expanded and become more accessible to a broader customer base.”

“Self-serve platforms like Blockgraph OnDemand are important advancements for marketers - empowering agencies like PMG and our customers to confidently leverage their first-party data for converged TV campaigns with precision, control, and ease,” said Mike Treon, Head of CTV and Video at PMG. “By making it easier to match and activate data securely and transparently, Blockgraph OnDemand is removing barriers, so brands of all sizes can scale their CTV strategies in premium environments, directly and flexibly with media partners and their addressable user bases, which is critical for both operational ease and campaign success.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s privacy-focused platform to create and implement identity-based targeting and measurement solutions for multiscreen advertising. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.