TSplus Wraps Up Another Successful Quarter with Major Developments and New Product Enhancements

LYON, France, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus recently held its quarterly meeting in Lyon, where the entire headquarters gathered to celebrate milestones, strategize for the future, and share some exciting product updates. The company, known for its innovation and affordable alternatives to Citrix, is on track to expand its presence globally and further strengthen its offerings.

Dominique Benoit, CEO of TSplus, opened the meeting by highlighting the company’s rapid growth, with about 600,000 clients and 8,000 resellers across the world. He emphasized TSplus’ position as the “French Citrix-Killer,” with upcoming subscription models for TSplus Remote Access poised to capture more market shares.

“We’re building towards an exciting future,” Dominique said. “By 2030, we aim to grow from 80 employees to 500, and we’re already laying the groundwork with new strategic developments.”

Powering the Future of Remote Access

This quarter has seen remarkable growth, with invoice numbers doubling and a projected 15% revenue increase by year-end. The company’s flagship product, Remote Access Enterprise, has emerged as a best-seller, and key markets like India, France, and the USA are hosting the largest customers. Additionally, TSplus is proud to announce the official launch of TSplus China, located near Shanghai, marking an important milestone in expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Advanced Security, Remote Access and Beyond

The Development Team has been hard at work, with the upcoming release of Advanced Security 7.1 taking center stage. This release, still in beta version, will introduce a completely revamped user interface, providing a smoother and more intuitive experience. New features will be included too, to increase risk awareness and protection performance.

In other product news, Remote Access has seen over 30 updates and 40 fixes, such as improvements to the Universal Printer and a sleek new Web Portal. Remote Support now boasts 2FA protection, cross-platform compatibility over macOS and Windows devices, and a soon-to-be-released Android app.

Leader To Be in Secure Remote Access Solutions

TSplus has also focused on enhancing its digital presence, with a complete redesign of TSplus.net. The revamped website has significantly boosted traffic generating a 20% sales growth. Meanwhile, the Licensing Portal has been simplified, making it easier for resellers to navigate.

As AI continues to shape the marketing landscape and Google ranking algorithm, TSplus is staying ahead to create high-quality videos, blog posts, and website enhancements, further expanding the company’s visibility everywhere on the Web.

With ambitious plans on the horizon, TSplus is set to roll out additional updates, including a full overhaul of all their showcase websites. These developments will further solidify TSplus’ position as a global leader in secure remote access solutions.

