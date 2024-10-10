TransCore’s Integrity Back Office System Goes Live in West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling technology and back office solutions, today announced the successful go-live of its next-generation Integrity tolling Back Office System (BOS) to support tolling operations for West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA). The system upgrade now provides motorists with a contemporary interface, multichannel communications, and more payment options, powered by TransCore’s latest cloud-based Integrity BOS technology.



For nearly 25 years, WVPA has partnered with TransCore to deploy industry-leading tolling solutions. This latest installation marks TransCore’s continued focus on delivering robust, proven technology that will enable WVPA to deliver outstanding customer service to motorists for the years ahead. In addition to equipping customer service agents with easy-to-navigate account management tools, the Integrity BOS provides contemporary self-service payment options for E-ZPass customers, such as an interactive voice response (IVR) system, website, and mobile application.

“Over the years, the TransCore team has reliably supported our toll road operations with the best technology and staff available, so upgrading our back office system to their latest generation technology was an easy decision. Now that the new BOS is live, we are happy to say that motorists using the West Virginia Turnpike will have more flexibility and options for managing their toll accounts, and we feel confident our systems will support our tolling operations well into the future,” said West Virginia Parkway Authority Executive Director, Jeff Miller.

TransCore’s latest Integrity BOS leverages advanced cloud-based technology and AI-driven analytics to provide the WVPA with a scalable platform designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing toll system, while accommodating continued growth and the increasing volume of all-electronic toll transactions. The system features a flexible, modular architecture that supports high transaction volumes, real-time data processing, and advanced reporting capabilities. To take the system live, the TransCore team successfully migrated WVPA’s legacy database, which was reported in 2019 to consist of nearly 18 million annual transactions and 155,000 active E-ZPass customers. This migration not only enhanced processing speeds and system reliability, but also positioned the platform to support the rapid rise of contactless payments and automated tolling, ensuring long-term scalability and operational efficiency.

“Our team welcomes the opportunity to partner with Authorities like WVPA to implement modern solutions that help improve the driver experience. TransCore is focused on developing and seamlessly deploying advanced tolling technologies that help our customers deliver exceptional service, and I am always pleased when another Integrity BOS successfully goes live. Integrity is truly a system designed by tolling experts to manage toll transactions from end-to-end, offering users the elegant, modern features and functionality they expect today,” said Sean Persaud, Senior Vice President of Back Office Solutions, TransCore.

The BOS upgrade complements a separate project WVPA has underway with TransCore to upgrade the turnpike’s multimodal roadside tolling equipment. The full system modernization will better equip the Authority to support evolving driver preferences for toll collection modalities, as well as increasing travel volume.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39d1cf55-9abd-45c2-a95b-7e18bc640229