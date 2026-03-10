TransCore’s Tolling Technology Powers Kansas’ 69Express Lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore has successfully deployed the integrated tolling and dynamic pricing system powering the 69Express Lanes, which opened on schedule on February 21 in partnership with the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA). The deployment marks the first express lane facility in Kansas and a major milestone in the state’s evolving transportation infrastructure.

The project features a fully integrated Roadside Toll Collection System (RTCS) that supports real-time dynamic pricing based on traffic conditions, alongside all-electronic tolling, and video enforcement across one of the region’s most heavily traveled corridors.

The corridor is divided into two dynamically priced segments in each direction, with motorists charged according to the number of segments traveled. Toll rates are further adjusted based on traffic volumes in both the express lanes and adjacent general-purpose lanes, helping maintain reliable travel speeds in the express lanes while optimizing overall corridor throughput.

This configuration provides motorists with a predictable mobility option while ensuring pricing accuracy and operational alignment across the managed lanes facility.

“It’s been a privilege to once again work alongside TransCore to deliver a state-of-the-art transportation solution,” said Bruce Meisch, KTA’s Director of Technology. “With their technical leadership, we’ve created a system that not only improves Kansas transportation but also the quality of life for Overland Park residents.”

TransCore brought its technical expertise to the design, integration, installation, and testing of the comprehensive roadside tolling solution for 69Express. This includes open road tolling infrastructure, radar detection, Single-Angle License Plate Recognition (SALPR) enforcement cameras, dynamic message signage, and closed-circuit television systems.

The SALPR enforcement cameras provide additional coverage to detect vehicles that bypass primary tolling locations, supporting transaction completeness and revenue integrity across the corridor.

“The successful deployment of the integrated tolling and dynamic pricing system on the 69Express Lanes marks a significant milestone for Kansas, advancing mobility while reinforcing our decades-long partnership with the Kansas Turnpike Authority,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “Over many years, we’ve worked together to deliver reliable, high-performance tolling infrastructure across the state, and this project represents the next evolution of that success. By integrating advanced technologies such as dynamic pricing and roadside systems, this deployment enhances travel reliability and corridor performance while positioning agencies for long-term operational success.”

Beyond system deployment, TransCore will provide image review services for all video-based toll transactions and ongoing system maintenance under a seven-year base contract, with two optional three-year extensions. This long-term support structure ensures sustained system performance and operational continuity.

The successful on-schedule deployment of the 69Express Lanes reinforces TransCore’s leadership in dynamic tolling, managed lanes, and integrated roadside systems. As agencies nationwide pursue congestion mitigation and performance-based mobility strategies, TransCore continually delivers scalable, technology-driven platforms that improve safety, traffic flow, and corridor efficiency.

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on LinkedIn.