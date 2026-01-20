TransCore and South Jersey Transportation Authority Complete All-Electronic Tolling Conversion on the Atlantic City Expressway

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced the successful completion of the all-electronic tolling conversion on the 44-mile Atlantic City Expressway (ACX) for the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA). This milestone marks a key step in modernizing one of New Jersey’s most heavily traveled corridors.

As part of the project, TransCore served as the system integrator, designing and installing the new tolling system and delivering a fully electronic, all-overhead open-road tolling (ORT) environment. By enabling seamless, cashless travel, this solution eliminates the need to stop or slow at toll collection points, ensuring faster, safer, and smoother journeys. TransCore will also operate and maintain the infrastructure, ensuring long-term system performance and reliability.

The Atlantic City Expressway deployment utilizes TransCore’s next-generation Infinity® VCATS™ (Vehicle Capture and Tracking System), an all-overhead, AI-powered tolling solution designed to deliver industry-leading accuracy without the need for in-road sensors. Using advanced machine vision and vehicle tracking technology, the system enables precise vehicle detection, axle-based vehicle classification at highway speeds, supporting reliable all-electronic tolling across complex, high-volume corridors.

As a primary travel corridor connecting the Philadelphia region to the Jersey Shore, the ACX experiences high year-round traffic volumes, with significant seasonal peaks. This deployment represents one of New Jersey’s most extensive all-electronic tolling upgrades of an existing corridor. The transition to all-overhead tolling enhances long-term operational efficiency, while supporting improved traffic flow and safety. Additionally, the system's walkable, maintenance-friendly gantry design offers operational flexibility, minimizing lane closures and reducing long-term maintenance costs.

“Reaching this milestone represents a significant achievement in SJTA’s transition to all-electronic tolling on the Atlantic City Expressway,” said Stephen F. Dougherty, Executive Director of the South Jersey Transportation Authority. “This achievement is the result of a highly collaborative effort between SJTA and TransCore, with both teams working closely together to meet an ambitious implementation schedule. The strong partnership with TransCore throughout the project was exemplified as our teams worked hand-in-hand to accelerate the go-live effort over the holidays, ensuring a smooth transition to a modern, cashless tolling environment for motorists as 2026 began.”

“This project reflects SJTA’s commitment to delivering a safer, more efficient experience for motorists while modernizing infrastructure in a way that is practical and sustainable,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “Converting a live tolling corridor of this length to an all-electronic tolling system requires careful planning and execution, and the Atlantic City Expressway marks an important step forward in New Jersey’s tolling modernization efforts.”

With the system now fully operational, SJTA manages the state’s most extensive overhead tolling infrastructure. This project also sets a benchmark for digital tolling upgrades, establishing a replicable model that can be applied to other major corridors across New Jersey.

The installation of the first of ten overhead tolling gantries took place on May 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a phased conversion that culminated in the expressway’s transition to all-electronic tolling in early January 2026. With the system now fully deployed, it supports uninterrupted travel across the entire expressway while providing scalability for future enhancements.



About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group’s Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

