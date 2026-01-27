TransCore Named New Toll Service Provider for RiverLink Tolling System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in tolling and intelligent transportation systems, has been selected as the new toll service provider by the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges (LSIORB) Joint Board, representing Kentucky and Indiana. Under a nearly six-year, $146 million contract, TransCore will deliver its Integrity® Back Office System and provide back-office and customer service operations for LSIORB’s RiverLink tolling system.

As part of the project, TransCore will deploy its Integrity® Back Office System, a mature, cloud-based tolling platform designed to support high-volume transaction processing, AI-enabled workflows, and flexible customer service operations.

TransCore will manage critical back-office operations including account management, invoicing, image review, and customer service functions. Customer support will feature walk-up customer service centers in both states, as well as a locally based call center, supporting the states’ goal of delivering a more consistent and reliable customer experience across the Ohio River Bridges corridor.

“This is a move that makes sense,” said Matt Fulkerson, Tolling Operations Director for the Indiana Department of Transportation. “TransCore has consistently delivered excellence since joining the RiverLink project in 2023, and we’re looking forward to that same standard being delivered with invoicing and customer service.”

As the incumbent roadside toll technology provider, TransCore will also unify both roadside and back-office systems and operations to deliver a more seamless and consistent customer experience as the RiverLink system continues to evolve.

“We’re honored to continue supporting the Louisville–Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project and to partner with Kentucky and Indiana on this next phase of improving the RiverLink tolling operations,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “Our focus will be on delivering reliable, customer-focused service through a transparent and collaborative transition that supports long-term system performance.”

“We’ve identified our next provider early to help ensure a smooth transition,” said Amanda Spencer, Assistant State Highway Engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We’ll work closely with TransCore during the transition to ensure the process is seamless and that customers see real improvements with the new provider.”

Approximately 100,000 drivers rely on the tolled bridges daily for a faster and safer commute. A smooth transition will help protect toll revenue that supports the long-term financing and maintenance of the Louisville–Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group’s Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

