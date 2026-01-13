TransCore Appoints Deborah Sharpless as First Chief Experience Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in tolling technology and traffic-management solutions, today announced the appointment of Deborah Sharpless as its first Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

This newly created executive role builds on TransCore’s ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration with tolling and transportation agencies, elevate customer experience and translate customer feedback into meaningful outcomes. Sharpless’ appointment represents the next step in TransCore’s strategic evolution and underscores its ongoing commitment to deliver leading-edge solutions with strong service quality and customer-focused execution. By pairing proven technology leadership with an expanded emphasis on customer experience and service delivery, TransCore continues to reinforce its position as the trusted partner of choice for tolling and transportation agencies worldwide.

A distinguished public sector transportation leader, Sharpless brings more than 25 years of experience spanning finance, operations, and customer service. Prior to joining TransCore, she was Chief Financial Officer of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) following her role as Deputy Executive Director. She has also held various leadership roles at key transportation associations, most recently serving as Chair of the E-ZPass® Interagency Group Executive Board and as a Director on the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Board. Her firsthand understanding of agency priorities and operational realities positions her strongly to ensure that TransCore’s technology, service models, and partnerships continue evolving in lockstep with customer needs.

As CXO, Sharpless will lead company-wide initiatives to strengthen relationships with public sector agencies, enhance service delivery, guide TransCore’s Voice-of-Customer programs, and translate feedback into measurable improvements across products, services, support, and operations. She will also help advance TransCore’s AI-powered tolling technologies by using customer insights and agency collaboration to guide prioritization, deployment, and adoption of these technologies. This includes the award winning Infinity® Digital Lane System, SmartPass™, Integrity®, and its suite of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies. Together, these product lines support agencies with integrated, forward-looking tools designed to anticipate the evolving demands of modern mobility.

“As TransCore expands its technology portfolio and deepens long-term partnerships with tolling and transportation agencies, we recognized the need for a dedicated executive focus on customer experience and service delivery,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “The creation of the Chief Experience Officer role ensures customer insight is embedded across how our solutions are delivered, supported, and adopted over time. Deborah’s public sector experience gives her a deep understanding of agency priorities and positions her well to align our technology and services with our customers’ long-term goals.”

“Throughout my career in public transportation, I’ve seen that success isn’t defined by technology alone, but by how well it is implemented, supported, and aligned with agency priorities,” said Sharpless. “TransCore has built a strong foundation in both innovation and service, and I’m excited to help ensure our solutions translate into measurable outcomes that advance the missions of the agencies and communities we serve.”





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

