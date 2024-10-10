MEF Launches CIM Service API to Advance Enterprise Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced its new Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Circuit Impairment & Maintenance (CIM) Service API designed to enable service providers to automate and standardize how network circuit impairments and scheduled maintenance are communicated to enterprises. Developed in collaboration with MEF’s Enterprise Leadership Council, the LSO CIM Service API is a transformative solution addressing one of the most critical gaps in enterprise connectivity management—delivering real-time, automated notifications about service disruptions and maintenance activities across complex, multi-provider networks.



The CIM Service API is part of MEF’s portfolio of LSO enterprise and operational automation APIs, a powerful suite that empowers enterprises to seamlessly perform automated business and operations with their service providers. Aligned with MEF’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Industry Blueprint, the comprehensive enterprise portfolio features a range of assets to fuel the advancement of NaaS for enterprises. Enabling enterprise automation systems to interact with service provider networks enhances real-time responsiveness and service continuity for enterprises. By bridging networks and applications, MEF is positioning itself as a key driver in enterprise connectivity transformation.

Enterprises today rely on diverse network circuits to maintain connectivity between locations, cloud services, and critical infrastructure. However, the industry’s standard for conveying impairment and maintenance information has been limited to manual email communications, often resulting in delays and operational disruptions. MEF’s LSO CIM Service API eliminates these inefficiencies by automating and standardizing notifications, allowing enterprises to make faster, more informed decisions.

Key Features of the LSO CIM Service API:

Real-Time Updates : Enterprises receive proactive notifications on impairments, maintenance windows, and incident resolutions, improving response times.





: Enterprises receive proactive notifications on impairments, maintenance windows, and incident resolutions, improving response times. Automated Efficiency : Leveraging MEF’s LSO API Framework, CIM notifications are delivered through APIs, reducing manual processing.





: Leveraging MEF’s LSO API Framework, CIM notifications are delivered through APIs, reducing manual processing. Comprehensive Visibility : Detailed information on incident severity and resolution timelines helps enterprises optimize operational agility.





: Detailed information on incident severity and resolution timelines helps enterprises optimize operational agility. Industry-Wide Standardization: The LSO CIM Service API is standardized, eliminating the need to implement unique API automation for each provider.



"MEF’s LSO CIM Service API fills a crucial void in enterprise network management by delivering real-time insights into network performance. This is a game-changer for businesses that depend on the seamless operation of multiple circuits across diverse service providers around the globe,” said Sunill Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, MEF. "Standardizing the way impairment and maintenance updates are communicated enables businesses to stay ahead of disruptions and optimize their connectivity management. The LSO CIM Service API is poised to become an essential part of network connectivity for enterprises worldwide as they continue to scale their digital infrastructure and services."

Impact on Enterprises

With the LSO CIM Service API, enterprises gain the ability to proactively manage their network circuits, minimizing downtime and improving service quality. The automated system ensures that critical updates reach the right teams quickly, driving operational efficiency and reducing the risk of business disruption.

The CIM Service API leverages MEF’s LSO Trouble Ticket and Incident Management API and can be integrated into existing enterprise network management systems. Its standardized approach is designed to drive widespread industry adoption, enabling enterprises to request the inclusion of CIM services in their Requests for Information (RFIs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

Live Demonstration at MEF’s Global NaaS Event (GNE)

MEF’s GNE 2024 in Dallas, 28–30 Oct will feature a live demonstration of the LSO CIM Service API, showcasing how AT&T, Prodapt, and Verizon work with enterprise customers Bloomberg, UPMC, and Williams-Sonoma. The demo will highlight how real-time notifications on circuit impairments and scheduled maintenance can enhance operational efficiency and continuity, demonstrating the power of MEF’s standardized APIs.

Find more information on MEF’s LSO CIM Service API and the LSO Marketplace here. To learn more about how MEF is driving network transformation and enabling dynamic services across a global ecosystem of automated networks, visit www.MEF.net.

For more information about GNE registration and sponsor opportunities visit: https://gne.mef.net.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net