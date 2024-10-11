RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-10-11
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln900
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.595 %
Lowest yield0.595 %
Highest accepted yield0.595 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 


Auction date2024-10-11
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,447
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids23 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.412 %
Lowest yield0.410 %
Highest accepted yield0.414 %
% accepted at highest yield       33.33



 