RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-10-11
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|900
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.595 %
|Lowest yield
|0.595 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.595 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-10-11
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,447
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|23
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.412 %
|Lowest yield
|0.410 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.414 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|33.33