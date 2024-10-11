LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) Partners With METAvivor to Fund Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Live Streaming #LightUpMBC Live on October 13, 2024

Hosted by Tami Eagle Bowling, Creator of #LightUpMBC Live and influencer, breast cancer survivor and actress Miranda McKeon



Performances by Rozzi, Lisa Loeb, David Cook & More with a combined social reach of over 1.3MM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne(Nasdaq: LVO ), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, is excited to announce its collaboration for the 6th annual #LightUpMBC Live event to benefit METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. On October 13, 2024, National Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness Day, LiveOne will livestream the event, lighting over 270 landmarks across every state in the United States and several around the world in the distinctive MBC awareness colors of green, teal, and pink.

This global event, fueled by hundreds of #LightUpMBC ambassadors, seeks to raise vital awareness and funds for METAvivor’s metastatic breast cancer research program. With over 685,000 annual global deaths from this disease, there is currently no cure.

#LightUpMBC Live will be streamed live from the Hilton Short HIlls in NJ and feature compelling MBC patient stories and musical performances to drive funds for MBC research. The event is produced by MBC Thriver Tami Eagle Bowling and co-hosted by actress, influencer and breast cancer survivor Miranda McKeon.

Tune in for appearances by:

LISA LOEB GRAMMY® Award-winner @lisaloeb

GRAMMY® Award-winner DAVID COOK American Idol winner @davidcookofficial

American Idol winner ROZZI Singer/Songwriter @thisisrozzi

Singer/Songwriter TRACY BONHAM Two-time GRAMMY® nominee and breast cancer survivor @tracybonham

Two-time GRAMMY® nominee and breast cancer survivor DIONNE LEA Actor/Singer/Producer and breast cancer survivor @dionne_lea

Actor/Singer/Producer and breast cancer survivor KEITH DAVID EMMY® Award-winning entertainer @silverthroat

Iconic participating locations worldwide include: One World Trade Center (NY), SkyWheel Myrtle Beach (SC), The Stone Pony (NJ), Tampa Sunshine Skyway Bridge (FL), Memorial Bridge (NH) and Cork City Hall in Ireland.

​​Tami Eagle Bowling, Creator of #LightUpMBC Live stated, "For me and countless others facing MBC, research holds the key to extended moments with our loved ones — making every dollar raised crucial in the race against time."

Robert Ellin, LiveOne CEO and Chairman, expressed excitement stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with #LightUpMBC for the fourth consecutive year, delivering an online spectacle to drive awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer."

For more information, to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, visit: www.METAvivor.org/lightupmbc Viewers can virtually attend the event on October 13th, starting at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on LiveOne at: LiveOne - #LightUpMBC Live

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

