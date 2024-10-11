DSV, 1140 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1140
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 9 October 2024 has increased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in DSV A/S previously
|Holding in DSV A/S as of 9 October 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|Below 5%
|5.86%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|Below 5%
|0.49%
|BlackRock’s total share capital in %
|Below 5%
|6.36%
As of 9 October 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 15,308,262 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.36% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment