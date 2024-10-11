Lawn Mowers Market Size to Reach US$ 51.28 billion by 2032, Rising Demand of Smart Lawn Mowers with GPS & Automated Control Features Drives Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawn Mowers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Lawn Mowers Market size was esteemed at USD 28.77 billion in 2023 and is supposed to arrive at USD 51.28 billion by 2032, developing at a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Innovation and Sustainability: Key Drivers in the Lawn Mowers Market

The Lawn Mowers Market has experienced substantial growth in the last few years, fueled by a range of factors that have led to its growth. The increasing urbanization and higher disposable income levels have caused homeowners to be more willing to invest in improving their outdoor areas. The growing need for manicured lawns and gardens has resulted in a rise in requests for effective lawn mowers that can adapt to varying customer requirements. Advancements in technology for lawn care equipment have been crucial in shaping the market's development. The development of automated solutions, specifically robotic mowers, has transformed the way lawns are maintained. Consumers are showing a growing preference for these technologies due to their convenience, efficiency, and capacity to independently navigate challenging terrains. Prominent companies like Husqvarna are at the forefront, offering cutting-edge robotic mowers with advanced sensors for precise cutting and avoiding obstacles.

Additionally, the movement towards environmentally-friendly products is becoming more popular as an increasing number of consumers choose electric and battery-powered lawn mowers. These options have reduced emissions in comparison to conventional gas-powered models, attracting environmentally aware customers. The incorporation of intelligent technology in lawn mowers has become increasingly common, with numerous recent models offering connectivity features. With smartphone apps, users can easily manage and keep track of their lawn mowers, making lawn maintenance more convenient and improving user satisfaction.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Deere & Company

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ariens Company

The Toro Company

MTD Products

Briggs & Stratton

Robomow Friendly House

Dreametech Technology

Husqvarna Group

Snapper

Cub Cadet

Lawn-Boy

Yard Machines

Greenworks Tools

Sun Joe

Black+Decker

Troy-Bilt

Handozer

Craftsman & Other Players

Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.77 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 51.28 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.38% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation: Dominance of Electric Lawn Mowers and Residential Sector in 2023 Market Share

By Propulsion Type: the electric sector had the largest market share in 2023, reaching more than 58.08%. Several important factors are credited with causing this domination. Electric mowers are easy to use, needing minimal upkeep and no gasoline like their gas-powered alternatives. Providing a high torque-to-weight ratio, they improve cutting performance, especially for tall or thick grass. Their reliable energy output, reduced noise levels, and eco-friendly attributes have gained popularity with environmentally conscious customers.

By End-use: In 2023, the residential sector held the majority of the market share in 2023, making up more than 62.08% of the lawn mower industry. This control comes from the common usage of lawn mowers in neighbourhoods for taking care of gardens and lawns. Homeowners place importance on keeping gardens and outdoor spaces in good condition, leading to increased spending on lawn mowers. On the other hand, commercial uses prioritize bigger landscaping tasks in areas like parks, golf courses, and corporate properties, necessitating the use of more advanced machinery.

Lawn Mowers Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

By Product Type

Ride-on Mowers

Push Mowers

Robotic Mowers

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

By End-use

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government

Others

Key Regional Developments

In the year 2023, North America region dominated the market share over 36.12%. This can be credited to the strong need for lawn mowers in the area, fueled by extensive landscaping work in both residential and commercial properties. Furthermore, an increased level of discretionary income encourages the buying of high-tech lawnmowers, which further cements North America's dominant standing.

The Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, experiencing the fastest growth rates. The increase in the number of foreign companies bringing advanced robotic and walk-behind lawn mower technology is driving this growth. Increased levels of disposable income in developing countries, along with a rising fascination with gardening and landscaping, have opened up new possibilities for manufacturers to enter this expanding market.

Future Growth of the Market

Factor Description Urbanization Expansion of urban areas increases the number of homeowners seeking aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces. Demand for Efficient Solutions Homeowners are driving the need for effective lawn care solutions due to increased focus on green spaces. Technological Advancements Smart technology in lawn mowers allows for remote control and monitoring, enhancing convenience and efficiency. Rise of Robotic Mowers Robotic mowers are becoming sophisticated, capable of navigating complex landscapes with minimal human intervention. Interest in Automation Growing interest in automation makes robotic mowers attractive for busy homeowners. Shift Toward Sustainability Increasing popularity of electric and battery-operated mowers aligns with consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions. Environmental Awareness Consumers' consciousness about their carbon footprint drives demand for greener lawn care products. Pandemic-Induced DIY Trends Increased time spent at home during the pandemic has popularized gardening, leading to higher sales of lawn care equipment. Commercial Landscaping Growth Businesses and institutions are recognizing the value of well-maintained outdoor spaces, increasing demand for larger mowers. Focus on Commercial Projects Growth in commercial landscaping projects (parks, golf courses, corporate properties) contributes to market expansion.

Recent Development

In 2023: Husqvarna launched the Automower 450XH, a sophisticated robotic lawn mower capable of managing complex lawns up to 1.25 acres. It features GPS-assisted navigation, customizable mowing schedules through a smartphone app, and can handle slopes of up to 45%, making it a versatile choice for homeowners.

