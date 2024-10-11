Kurt Barton Joins KeHE Distributor’s Board of Directors

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE is pleased to announce the newest addition to their Board of Directors, Kurt Barton, effective immediately. Barton will serve on the Finance Committee, as well as the chair of the Audit Committee.



Barton is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Tractor Supply Company , the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. Barton is a seasoned finance executive with more than 30 years of experience, and brings to the Board deep expertise across all aspects of finance, including accounting, tax, treasury, M&A, financial services, procurement and audit. In his 25 years at Tractor Supply, Barton has served the organization in roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization, supporting the company’s growth from $700M to $15B in revenues, more than 2,200 stores and more than 50,000 employees.

“We are excited to welcome Kurt to our Board of Directors,” stated Deb Conklin, President & CEO of KeHE. “Kurt brings a combination of strong leadership, significant financial expertise and a focus on business growth and profitability. We look forward to benefiting from his experience to help KeHE’s “Food First” strategic plan and continue on our exponential growth path.”

Barton was selected following a nationwide candidate search. He holds a Business of Science degree in Accounting from Bob Jones University and is a certified public accountant in the state of Tennessee. Barton began his career at Ernst & Young.

