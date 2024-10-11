Student from Los Angeles Urban League Wins National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

New York, NY, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) named Lucio Hightower-Rojas as the winner of its 2024 National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge after three rounds of pitching in a high-stakes competition against over 40 regional finalists from across the country.

The challenge was presented by the Citi Foundation and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), with additional support from PayPal and Santander, and the aspiring entrepreneurs’ travel sponsored in part by the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation.

Hightower-Rojas, a Los Angeles Urban League student, was awarded first place with his business idea Scholar Brilliance, an AI-driven gamified platform that helps students improve their essays, manage tasks, and track successes in the scholarship application process. He was awarded $10,000 plus a 45-minute mentorship session with Daymond John, The People’s Shark and the founder and CEO of FUBU, a $6 billion hip-hop apparel company.

Two runners-up were each awarded $2,500. Solonia Allen from California's Los Angeles Urban League won with her business idea Almndmlk, and Jessica Kahn from Cooper City High School in Cooper City, Florida, won with her business idea DocBox. The students can use their awards to grow their businesses or further their educational goals.

“I was so impressed to witness the depth of talent, innovation, and passion from this year’s competitors at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge,” said NFTE President & CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “Not only are they identifying problems, they are crafting innovative and meaningful solutions to those problems. Their concerns are issues that should matter to all of us, such as accessibility, health care, sustainability, social consciousness, education and so much more. It’s clear that this next generation of diverse entrepreneurs is going to make the world a better place. Congratulations to Lucio and all of the student competitors for their hard work and dedication!”

The event also celebrated Naije’e Hanley, the 21-year-old Class of 2019 NFTE alumna who won the Inclusive Innovator award with her business idea Big Gurls Move. Naije’e took a NFTE class at Foshay Learning Center in Los Angeles, where she originally conceived the idea of offering dance classes and apparel to plus-sized women who are traditionally underrepresented in the dance world. Now an ovarian cancer survivor, Naije’e’s plan is to bring dance to anyone who can benefit from its healing power over physical and mental health challenges.

This award, supported by the MetLife Foundation, celebrates the spirit of innovation and inclusion that drives social change and economic opportunity for all, and the perseverance, grit and fortitude required to face a significant health challenge or physical disability. Hanley received a $500 prize and shared her story on stage.

The judges for the final round of competition included successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, such as Isabel Cruz, EVP, Chief People Officer at PayPal; Darius Davie, NFTE alumnus and Co-founder & Creative Director of Groom Guy; Tony Frazier, Chief Executive Officer at LeoLabs; Kacie Lehman, VP of Brand Partnerships at Independent Artists Group (IAG); Bushra Sayed-Ganguly, Partner at EY US; and Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora.

Also at the event, NFTE honored Citizens Bank and Andy Beepath, AVP, Business Banking Officer at Brookline Bank, with Volunteer of the Year awards in recognition of the time and resources they dedicate to supporting young entrepreneurs.

NFTE’s National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is one of many programs the organization offers to empower young people from underserved communities to own their futures through entrepreneurship education. Learn more about NFTE and its programs.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

