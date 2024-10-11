Hemlo Explorers Announces Increase to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company” or “Hemlo”) (CSE: HMLO) is pleased to announce that, due to the high level of interest, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) to now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the sale of a combination of up to 40,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit and flow through shares (“FT Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per FT Share. The other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from the Company’s news release dated October 10, 2024.

The proceeds from the FT Shares issued under the Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company’s Newfoundland area projects, and the proceeds of the Units will be used for general corporate purposes. Any securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario, Newfoundland and Nunavut. Hemlo is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its Hemlo area projects, including Project Idaho, the Pic Project (under option to Barrick Gold Inc.), and North Limb Project. Hemlo is also advancing its Newfoundland claims including its Gold Anchor Project in Central Newfoundland.

Hemlo would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

