Fall Fun Guide: Unleash the Magic of Autumn With Friends, Family and Pets

Lifestyle Expert Emily L. Foley Shares Her Tips for an Unforgettable Season

Lifestyle Expert Emily L. Foley partners with DS Simon Media, Hiya, Jackery Inc., and Target / The Cuddle Collab to come up with a few ideas for those families looking for fall time fun.

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Lifestyle Expert Emily L. Foley is sharing her top recommendations for seasonal family fun, wellness, and preparedness—perfect for the entire family, including our four-legged friends. From stylish pet accessories to children's vitamins and emergency power solutions, Foley highlights the products that will make this autumn unforgettable.

FALL FAMILY FUN

With 66% of U.S. households now owning at least one pet, according to Forbes.com, fall is the perfect time to include furry family members in the seasonal fun. Foley recommends heading to Target for their newest design partnership, “The Cuddle Collab,” featuring apparel and accessories inspired by social media’s favorite “fur-fluencers.”

"These coordinated outfits are perfect for creating Instagram-worthy moments," Foley says, adding, “Whether you're taking a crisp fall walk or gathering outdoors with friends, your pets can be part of the fun too."

The limited-time collection includes over 180 items for pets and their owners, ranging from apparel and accessories to toys, treats, and home decor, with prices starting as low as $3.

Available now at Target.com and in most Target stores.

Direct link: https://www.target.com/c/-/N-erazp

Social Media Handles:

Target:

@target

@targetstyle



Fur-fluencers:

@elliegoldenlife

@themanifamily

@popeyethefoodie

@ghost.and.wren

@maple.cat

@henrythecoloradodog

Hashtag: #CuddleCollab

FALL FAMILY WELLNESS

Fall is also the time to ensure your children are staying healthy and energized, and Foley has a solution for parents who worry about sugary children's vitamins.

"Hiya is changing the game when it comes to children's nutrition," Foley explains. "Unlike typical gummy vitamins, Hiya offers chewables that are naturally sweetened with monk fruit, contain zero added sugar, and pack over 15 essential vitamins and minerals."

With the American Heart Association raising concerns about excessive sugar intake in kids' diets, Hiya is a safe and healthy alternative that supports children’s health without contributing to the sugar crisis.

Learn more at HiyaHealth.com.

Direct links: https://hiyahealth.com/products/kids-daily-essential

Social Media Handles: @hiyahealth

FALL FAMILY CONNECTION

It’s the time of year that families are planning seasonal activities. Foley emphasizes the importance of staying prepared, especially during hurricane season. One essential recommendation is the Jackery Solar Generator 2000v2.

"This solar generator is an absolute game changer," says Foley. "It has seamless UPS backup, a 2042Wh capacity and 1.3-hour fast charging keep your essential devices powered during unexpected outages." The lifestyle expert also loves its quiet operation, plug-and-play setup, and multiple charging options for small devices.

Foley notes that the generator is lightweight—just under 40 pounds—and features durable, long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries that offer 10 years of power.

For more information on these top fall picks, visit Target.com, HiyaHealth.com, and Jackery.com.

Direct link: https://www.jackery.com/pages/solar-generator-2000-v2

Social media handles:

Facebook: @jackery

Instagram: @jackeryusa

X (Twitter): @jackeryinc

Hashtags: #jackery2000, #jackery2000v2, #whatcanjackerypower

