SME Appoints Jeannine Kunz as CEO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit dedicated for nearly 100 years to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, today announced the appointment of Jeannine Kunz as the new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2025. Kunz succeeds Robert “Bob” Willig who, earlier this year, announced his retirement at the end of 2024.



Kunz brings 24 years of manufacturing experience, mostly recently as SME’s Chief Workforce Development Officer where she leads a team focused on taking action to strategize nationally and partnering locally to build systematic, holistic approaches to workforce development. A strong proponent of collaboration, Kunz has an extensive network of industry relationships, serving as a Board of Director for the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group and Coalition for Career Development as well as co-chair with CESMII of the Smart Manufacturing Executive Council, the workforce committee chair of the manufacturing division of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and the education and workforce committee member for ARM, the Robotics Institute.





“We are thrilled to elevate Jeannine Kunz to the role of CEO,” said Winston F. Erevelles, PhD, SME President. “Her extraordinary vision has helped SME move to the forefront of the manufacturing industry as thought leaders and doers. We are confident that Jeannine will ensure the long-term success of SME.”

Kunz is a passionate expert committed to building the future of manufacturing—advancing innovation, adopting new technologies, and strengthening the talent pipeline to ensure sustainable growth and industry success.

Willig said, “I have worked closely with Jeannine during my four years at SME and she is an inspiring, collaborative and committed leader who will ensure SME continues to play an important role in the advancement of the industry and the nation.”

This is a pivotal and exciting time for manufacturing, and for SME, according to Kunz.

“Seeing the barriers impacting individuals, businesses and government and slowing the nation’s economic progress has fueled my passion and pursuit for solving manufacturing challenges and seizing its opportunities through collaborative industry partnerships and innovative solutions,” said Kunz.

“I am truly honored to take on this role and lead SME into its next 100 years,” Kunz continued. “As we continue to innovate and evolve, I’m eager to collaborate with our talented team, members, and partners to unlock new opportunities for growth and deliver on SME’s mission. Together, we’ll build on SME’s legacy of empowering manufacturing and shape a future that drives success for our organization, and the industries and people we serve.”

Global organizational consulting firm, Korn Ferry, conducted the comprehensive search of internal and external candidates.

