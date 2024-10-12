Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Anti-Aging Face Cream

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorevna®, one of the leading USA manufacturers and distributors of cruelty-free, organic skincare products, today announced the launch of its newest face cream, designed to address the specific concerns of aging skin through advanced moisturizing technology.



Sorevna Anti-Aging Face Cream

Building on the success of their popular daily moisturizing skin creams, Sorevna’s latest innovation, Guardian Visage, takes skin hydration to new heights. The new formula incorporates cutting-edge ingredients that work in synergy to maintain healthy, moisturized skin while combating the visible signs of aging.

Dr. James A. Wright, CEO of Sorevna and Harvard alumnus, commented on the launch: “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers. This new face cream represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide effective, safe, and ethically produced skincare solutions.”

Key features of the new face cream include:

Enhanced moisturizing capabilities for long-lasting hydration

Targeted ingredients to support skin elasticity and firmness

Gentle, organic formulation suitable for daily use

Doctor-tested and approved for all skin types

Like all Sorevna® products, the new face cream is cruelty-free and made with organic ingredients. It has undergone rigorous testing and received approval from doctors for daily use.

Dr. Wright, who has spent years managing skin conditions for his patients, added, “We’re confident that this new cream will make a real difference in the lives of those looking to maintain youthful, healthy skin. It’s not just about reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; it’s about nurturing your skin for long-term health and vitality.”

The new face cream is available for purchase on Sorevna’s website and through select retailers nationwide.

About Sorevna®: Sorevna is a leading USA manufacturer and distributor of cruelty-free, organic skincare products. Dr. James A. Wright founded the company committed to creating effective, safe, and ethically produced skincare solutions. All Sorevna products are doctor-tested and approved for daily use.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Junsay

Public Relations

Sorevna

help@sorevna.com

