Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 14 October 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 October 2024 12,620 96.42 1,216,815.35 8 October 2024 5,907 96.15 567,929.11 9 October 2024 4,235 96.28 407,728.44 10 October 2024 3,055 96.59 295,074.51 11 October 2024 7,824 96.47 754,752.33 TOTAL 33641 3,242,299.73

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 October 2024 4,810 96.43 463,820.12 8 October 2024 2,165 96.16 208,189.65 9 October 2024 907 96.25 87,295.12 10 October 2024 461 96.60 44,532.60 11 October 2024 1,564 96.53 150,968.85 TOTAL 9907 954,806.35

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 October 2024 755 96.31 72,715.18 8 October 2024 269 96.13 25,857.84 9 October 2024 760 96.25 73,150.08 10 October 2024 234 96.59 22,602.65 11 October 2024 142 96.63 13,721.05 TOTAL 2160 208,046.79

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 October 2024 1,850 96.51 178,546.28 8 October 2024 515 96.17 49,525.08 9 October 2024 454 96.24 43,695.18 10 October 2024 605 96.60 58,443.00 11 October 2024 470 96.45 45,331.45 TOTAL 3894 375,540.99

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €107 million for a total amount of 1,098,080 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 14 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,183,924 ordinary shares in treasury (3.25% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment