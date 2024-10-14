Compound Feeds and Additives Research Report 2023-2024 & 2029: Burgeoning Opportunities in Growing Awareness About Animal Nutrition in Developing Economies

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global compound feed and additives market has solidified its position as a pivotal element within the agricultural sector, reaching an impressive value of $508.1 billion. The market is projected to continue on a positive trajectory, with expectations to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 through 2029, culminating in an estimated market size of $636.0 billion.



Asia-Pacific is presently leading the charge, characterized by an accelerating demand for poultry and meat products. The region's market is on course to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, promising to hit a market value of $232.3 billion by 2029.



Consumer preferences are notably shifting towards protein-rich diets, thereby influencing a significant increase in livestock production. This dynamic is further intensified by the escalating demand for dairy and processed meat products. As a direct corollary, manufacturers are poised to ascend their livestock production capacities, a movement that will invariably support and enhance the compound feed market within the stipulated timeframe.

Analytical perspectives on the compound feed and additives market encompass a variety of livestock types, including poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others. Segmentation by form shows categorization into mash, pellet, crumbles, and other forms, while ingredient types are dissected into cereal ingredients, cakes, meals, milling by-products, supplements, and more. Each of these segments contributes to the comprehensive nature of the market's trajectory.



The report provides astute insights into the market dynamics that are likely to influence the future landscape of the compound feed and additives industry. Through meticulous analysis, this report offers a granular examination of market drivers, challenges, technological innovations, and regulatory impacts. Additionally, Porter's Five Forces, Supply Chain, and PESTLE analyses further enrich the strategic comprehension of the market.



The global compound feed and additives market report also delves into sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments that are increasingly pivotal to consumers and corporations alike. The analysis comprises a discussion on the consumer attitudes toward ESG practices and reflects on the ESG scores of leading companies within the market. Conclusion

The ongoing expansion of the global compound feed and additives market signifies its undeniable importance to the agricultural industry. With comprehensive market analyses and insights into future growth potential, industry players continue to navigate this dynamic market landscape, fostering strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and exploring innovative feed solutions to stay at the forefront of market development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $526.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $636 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate Potential of New Entrants: High Threat of Substitutes: Moderate Competitiveness in the Industry: High

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Procurement

Processing

Distribution

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Animal Protein

Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Dense Feed

Market Restraints

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Availability of Substitutes

Market Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Animal Nutrition in Developing Economies

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Patent Analysis

Patent Grants, by Assignee Country/Region

Patent Grants, by Applicants

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type of Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Others

Market Analysis, by Form

Mash

Pellet

Crumbles

Other Forms

Market Analysis, by Ingredient Type

Cereal Ingredients

Cakes and Meals

Milling By-Products

Supplements

Other Ingredients

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Company Product Portfolio

Chapter 7: Sustainability in Compound Feed and Additive Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8: Appendix

Company Profiles

AB Agri Ltd.

ADISSEO

ADM

ALLTECH

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Forfarmers

Kalambach Feeds

Louis Dreyfus Co.

Roquette Freres

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z98ya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment