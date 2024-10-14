Compound Feeds and Additives Research Report 2023-2024 & 2029: Burgeoning Opportunities in Growing Awareness About Animal Nutrition in Developing Economies

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global compound feed and additives market has solidified its position as a pivotal element within the agricultural sector, reaching an impressive value of $508.1 billion. The market is projected to continue on a positive trajectory, with expectations to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 through 2029, culminating in an estimated market size of $636.0 billion.
Asia-Pacific is presently leading the charge, characterized by an accelerating demand for poultry and meat products. The region's market is on course to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, promising to hit a market value of $232.3 billion by 2029.
Consumer preferences are notably shifting towards protein-rich diets, thereby influencing a significant increase in livestock production. This dynamic is further intensified by the escalating demand for dairy and processed meat products. As a direct corollary, manufacturers are poised to ascend their livestock production capacities, a movement that will invariably support and enhance the compound feed market within the stipulated timeframe.
Analytical perspectives on the compound feed and additives market encompass a variety of livestock types, including poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others. Segmentation by form shows categorization into mash, pellet, crumbles, and other forms, while ingredient types are dissected into cereal ingredients, cakes, meals, milling by-products, supplements, and more. Each of these segments contributes to the comprehensive nature of the market's trajectory.
The report provides astute insights into the market dynamics that are likely to influence the future landscape of the compound feed and additives industry. Through meticulous analysis, this report offers a granular examination of market drivers, challenges, technological innovations, and regulatory impacts. Additionally, Porter's Five Forces, Supply Chain, and PESTLE analyses further enrich the strategic comprehension of the market.
The global compound feed and additives market report also delves into sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments that are increasingly pivotal to consumers and corporations alike. The analysis comprises a discussion on the consumer attitudes toward ESG practices and reflects on the ESG scores of leading companies within the market. Conclusion
The ongoing expansion of the global compound feed and additives market signifies its undeniable importance to the agricultural industry. With comprehensive market analyses and insights into future growth potential, industry players continue to navigate this dynamic market landscape, fostering strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and exploring innovative feed solutions to stay at the forefront of market development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
- Potential of New Entrants: High
- Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
- Competitiveness in the Industry: High
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Procurement
- Processing
- Distribution
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Consumption of Animal Protein
- Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Dense Feed
Market Restraints
- Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
- Availability of Substitutes
Market Opportunities
- Growing Awareness About Animal Nutrition in Developing Economies
Market Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Grants, by Assignee Country/Region
- Patent Grants, by Applicants
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis, by Type of Livestock
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Others
Market Analysis, by Form
- Mash
- Pellet
- Crumbles
- Other Forms
Market Analysis, by Ingredient Type
- Cereal Ingredients
- Cakes and Meals
- Milling By-Products
- Supplements
- Other Ingredients
Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Company Product Portfolio
Chapter 7: Sustainability in Compound Feed and Additive Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8: Appendix
Company Profiles
- AB Agri Ltd.
- ADISSEO
- ADM
- ALLTECH
- Cargill Inc.
- CHS Inc.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- Forfarmers
- Kalambach Feeds
- Louis Dreyfus Co.
- Roquette Freres
