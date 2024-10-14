Navitas GaNSlim™ Power ICs Drive Ease-of-use, System Cost, and Energy Savings in Mobile, Consumer, and Home Appliance

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has announced GaNSlim™, a new generation of highly-integrated GaN power ICs that will further simplify and speed the development of small form factor, high-power-density applications by offering the highest level of integration and thermal performance.



GaNSlim enables the simplest, fastest, and smallest system design by integrating drive, control, and protection, with integrated EMI control and loss-less current sensing, all within a high thermal performance proprietary DPAK-4L package. Additionally, with an ultra-low startup current below 10 µA, GaNSlim devices are compatible with industry-standard SOT23-6 controllers and eliminate HV startup.

Integrated features such as loss-less current sensing eliminate external current sensing resistors and optimize system efficiency and reliability. Over-temperature protection ensures system robustness and auto sleep-mode increases light and no-load efficiency. Autonomous turn-on/off slew rate control maximizes efficiency and power density while reducing external component count, system cost and EMI.

GaNSlim features a patented, 4-pin, high-thermal-performance, low-profile, low-inductance, DPAK package. This package enables 7 °C lower temperature operation versus conventional alternatives, supporting high-power-density designs with ratings up to 500 W. Target applications include chargers for mobile devices and laptops, TV power supplies, lighting, etc.

“Our GaN focus is on integrated devices that enable high-efficiency, high-performance power conversion with the simplest designs and the shortest possible time-to-market,” says Reyn Zhan, Sr. Manager of Technical Marketing. “Our new GaNSlim portfolio - built on integration, ease-of-use, and low-cost manufacturing methods, - continues to grow the customer pipeline with over 50 new projects already identified. GaNSlim increases our GaN addressable market by enabling lower system costs compared to silicon designs for many applications, targeting applications under 500 W across mobile, consumer and home appliance.”

Devices in the NV614x GaNSlim family are rated at 700 V with R DS(ON) ratings from 120 mΩ to 330 mΩ and are available in versions optimized for both isolated and non-isolated topologies.

As with other Navitas GaN ICs, GaNSlim devices are supplied with an industry-leading twenty-year warranty, while demo boards for QR flyback, single-stage PFC, boost PFC plus QR flyback and TV power supply designs allow for rapid evaluation and selection of the optimum device for a given application.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

