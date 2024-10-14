Solera Unveils AI-Powered Solutions to Revolutionize Claims Management and Drive Sustainability at ITC Vegas 2024

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management serving 60% of insurers worldwide, is set to unveil its cutting-edge AI-powered solutions at InsureTech Connect (ITC) 2024, the world’s largest gathering of insurance and technology innovators. The event, taking place from October 15-17 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV, will feature Solera’s latest advancements in claims management technology, aimed at revolutionizing the claims process while promoting sustainability.



Solera is driving transformation in the automotive claims journey with innovative solutions like Sustainable Estimatics, Qapter Intelligent Estimating, Intelligent Triage, and the award-winning XpertCX Suite. These solutions enable insurers to operate more efficiently, while delivering precise insights and metrics that help calculate and monitor CO2 emissions. By integrating sustainability into every stage of the claims process, Solera’s technology is leading the way toward a greener future for the automotive industry and supporting stakeholders in achieving their sustainability goals throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

“With climate change at the forefront of global concerns, it's more important than ever for insurance carriers and repair shops to adopt sustainable practices backed by accurate, measurable reporting,” said Lyne Mercier, Vice President Claims Solutions, North America at Solera. “Solera is committed to providing the AI-driven technology and actionable insights needed to reshape the claims industry and create a more sustainable future for the automotive sector.”

Solera’s Participation Highlights at ITC Vegas 2024:

Panel Discussion: “Climate Change Adaptation Strategies: Mitigating Environmental Risks in Business Operations” – Solera will join industry leaders to discuss how innovative technologies are enabling organizations to assess, adapt, and mitigate environmental risks.

“Claim Smarter: Leveraging AI for Precision, Speed, and Sustainability” - Sebastian Torres, Owner and General Manager of CARSTAR Torcam Group, will share how his organization has transformed its claims workflow by adopting Solera’s AI solutions—driving greater efficiency, precision, and speed, while also achieving environmental benefits. Exclusive Product Showcase: Solera will present its cutting-edge solution, Sustainable Estimatics, at the Innovation Stage. This green estimatics solution uses predictive models to help insurers make profitable and sustainable decisions—such as choosing parts to repair vs. replace or selecting eco-friendly paint options. Leveraging over 5 petabytes of automotive data, Solera is driving sustainability across the entire industry ecosystem.



Visit Solera at ITC 2024, booth #2542, to experience firsthand how its AI-powered solutions are reshaping claims management and driving sustainable innovation for a better tomorrow. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit: Solera at ITC Vegas 2024

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera’s comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera’s AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

For more information, visit http://www.solera.com.

