Sunrise Secures $1.04 Million in Funding for Innovative Silicon-Carbon Anode Project

ZIBO, China, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced its "Key Technologies and Engineering for New Silicon-Carbon Anode Materials in Lithium-Ion Batteries" project officially received approval from the expert panel of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology. Following multiple rounds of evaluations, the project was granted a special technology fund of USD 1.04 million.

The project stands out for its advanced technology, with a specific capacity of ≥1900mAh/g, a first coulomb efficiency of ≥91%, and a long cycle life of 1000 cycles with a capacity retention rate of ≥80%. These features place the project at the forefront of global battery technology and promise to support a major breakthrough in solid-state battery performance.

“We are proud that this project is the only one of its kind led by an anode materials company in Guizhou Province to receive such funding.” stated Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “Sunrise has always been committed to the research and production of cutting-edge anode materials for lithium batteries, striving to create value and deliver strong returns to our shareholders. This achievement is a testament to our dedication and expertise in advancing battery technology.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228

